Only with the TISCALI mail account do I get this error:
Fetch raw Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:229824
The settings are correct (IMAP and SMTP). The other accounts work correctly (yahoo, vivaldi, etc).
Tried deleting the account from vivaldi and recreating it. It worked until the next reboot.
It worked until the next reboot.
Reboot of your Windows 11 or Vivaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@tincup7
Hi, your report is not confirmed, I hope the team have a Tiscali account to test this.
Timeout errors happen it the mail server doesn't respond within a reasonable time, I have this sometimes with my Yahoo account.
I all green in Settings > Mail > Server ?
@tincup7 Try to increase log level for IMAP and SMTP.
Open Vivaldi Settings
Type
biscuitin settings search field
Section Logging
Untick Calendar + Feeds
Loglevel Debug
Close Settings
Restart Vivaldi
Check Mail Status popup in starus bar for errors and tell which is shown.
@DoctorG
Vivaldi reboot
Settings > Mail > Server is all green
I set loglevel to Debug. These message:
... 15:36:07.153 info Set reconnect timeout 15:36:07.153 info Socket timed out! 15:36:07.153 info Disconnect false 15:36:07.153 info Set reconnect timeout 15:36:07.153 warn Fetch raw Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:229824 15:36:07.153 info Socket timed out! 15:36:07.153 info Disconnect false 15:36:07.153 info Set reconnect timeout 15:36:13.156 info Reconnect 15:36:13.156 info connectImapclient 15:36:13.156 info Creating client 15:36:13.156 info Fetching mailbox cache 15:36:13.157 info Connecting 15:36:18.397 info Connected 15:36:18.967 info Clean up after connection 15:36:18.967 info starting 15:36:18.983 info fetching batch 27 9456287 ...
@tincup7 But the connect works the second time after 5 minutes.
Does you Tiscali account uses Two-Factor-Authentication?
How are you connected to Internet? LAN/WiFi/Mobile access point?
Have you installed a Internet Security or Antivirus application?
Have you a filter in router/mode which blocks mail connections?
Have you a hardware appliance in organisation/company network which filters traffic?
Can you check in internal page
vivaldi:flags/#enable-tls13-kyberif that is set to Deactivated?
@DoctorG
works after modifying tls13-kyber to disable (previously set to default)
Many Thanks
@tincup7 said in (VB-117693) problems accessing the TISCALI e-mail account:
works after modifying tls13-kyber to disable (previously set to default)
Oh, i do not know why on some OS this is a problem. I never had such issues with tls13-kyber to Default. Really weird.
But congrats that you solved it.
Many Thanks
You are welcome.
I am proud to have helped.
@tincup7 I closed VB-117693 now.
@tincup7 Do not forget to set to Loglevel to Warn and restart Vivaldi!
after the vivaldi update, the tiscali account does not work. this is the log:
15:42:59.447 info [Mail - imap, prefetch, [email protected]] fetching batch 1 3830605
I can no longer find the parameter "tls13-kyber" to disable as done before
mib2berlin Soprano
@tincup7
Hi, the Chromium developers removed the flag, it's a kind of outdated security setting.
I hope one of the security experts steps by who can explain this better.
@tincup7
Hint about the flag ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110076/sync-not-working-and-enable-tls13-kyber-flag-is-missing
Flag was removed end of 2024 ⇒ https://issues.chromium.org/issues/41493986
so there is no solution for tiscali mail accounts?
@tincup7 As the flag is gone, no solution to workaround broken company gateway / firewall / network filter / security solution.
Sad that organisations/companies use outdated firmware in their "security" hardware.