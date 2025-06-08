-
Can anybody help to install Bitwarden on Windows 7? The chrome extension webstore doesn't allow it. Is there a way to manually add the extension?
Thanks.
Win7 is obsolete, newer Vivaldi doesn't run anymore on it and the chrome store probably blocks it too.
You may search an old .crx of bitwarden, enable developer mode in extension page and drag the crx in the page to see if it installs in your old Vivaldi version.
Whatever happens installing old software or from uncertified sources, it's all on you, don't come back whining something bad happened to your PC.
@iAN-CooG Thanks for replying. I know about obsolete windows and the browser version. That's why I can't install from the chrome store. I can't afford a new PC and my hardware doesn't support Win10, forget about 11. I contacted bitwarden support and they won't help because I'm running Win7. They said I can try side loading, but wouldn't explain how. Is that what you meant by .crx? I have bitwarden running in vivaldi on Win7 on another PC. Can you tell me what I need to copy and where.
Thanks.
@VLT, Win 10/11 don't need more sources than Win 7, the limitation isn't because this, but to the limitations put by M$.
If you need Windows, you can try with Windows X Lite, if not, the only other way is switching to Linux, eg. Q4OS or Mint.
paul1149 Supporters
Unless you need some proprietary Windows program, I would not hesitate to try Linux. You can try it from a USB stick without installing, though of course it will be much slower that way, or you can install as a dual-boot before you make the switch. Tons of free software, including LibreOffice. I've reclaimed many an older machine this way.
I use and recommend MX Linux, but there are many good choices of Linux.
@Catweazle Thanks, but no thanks. That's not happening. I hate W10 and wouldn't "upgrade" even if my setup could handle it. If I wanted to switch to Linux, I wouldn't be here asking how to fix my situation.
Search for "old .crx of bitwarden". And "how to install crx file in chrome" (which Vivaldi is based on, so instructions should work). If those don't work for you, I guess you'll have to do without Bitwarden.
@VLT, if you don't want upgrade Windows, not even to an "de-microsofted" version I mencioned, nor using Linux, I don't understand your claims to using some soft on an outdated and obsolete fifteen year old OS, when this soft also only can be an way outdated version in an outdated Vivaldi.
This only does browsing gradually more dangerous, missing important security patches that were not added for years, nor current ones.