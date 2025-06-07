@ Lilianger You cannot lose your account, unless you forget the password and don’t have a recovery email. I can only assume you are talking about a profile. To sync a profile you sign in to your Vivaldi account on that profile in sync settings. To run two different profiles (one personal, one business) and to be able to sync them, you need two different Vivaldi accounts. Because if you have only one Vivaldi account and sign in with it in sync settings on every profile, all the profiles will hold the same data, settings, etc. If you don’t sign in, it will not sync to your other devices.

Maybe your setup is too complicated. Have you tried using workspaces instead of different profiles? You could have one or more workspaces for personal use, and dedicate other workspaces to business. Then all of this would be on the same profile and you’d only need one Vivaldi account.