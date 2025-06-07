-
I have 2 accounts. One personal account and a business account. I log in with my personal account and from there I can usually choose my business account. Now the business account doesn't show anymore on my Ubuntu computer. It seems like only my personal account is left. On my mac I can still see and edit my business account. I am afraid to log out there. Does anyone have an idea what could be going wrong. The account seems to exist, but then why can't I see it on my Ubuntu computer. Because I received a vpn-warning I updated to a payed VPN (proton) but it didn't solve the problem. Thanks in advance.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Lilianger You cannot lose your account, unless you forget the password and don’t have a recovery email. I can only assume you are talking about a profile. To sync a profile you sign in to your Vivaldi account on that profile in sync settings. To run two different profiles (one personal, one business) and to be able to sync them, you need two different Vivaldi accounts. Because if you have only one Vivaldi account and sign in with it in sync settings on every profile, all the profiles will hold the same data, settings, etc. If you don’t sign in, it will not sync to your other devices.
Maybe your setup is too complicated. Have you tried using workspaces instead of different profiles? You could have one or more workspaces for personal use, and dedicate other workspaces to business. Then all of this would be on the same profile and you’d only need one Vivaldi account.
falconizmi
@luetage For me, the workspace would not fit my usecase. I am trying to move from firefox where I used sideberry and there i could seperate my workspace with containers, so I was able to be logged in with different gmails on 2 different tabs at the same time. In vivaldi workspace thats not possible, I need to have two different profiles, but then there is the sync problem with other devices.
mib2berlin Soprano
@falconizmi
Hi, you also need several Vivaldi accounts to sync different profiles, I use 3 but to sync different Vivaldi versions.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@falconizmi Use the Vivaldi mail client and you don’t need to login to gmail, if that’s all there is to it.
falconizmi
@mib2berlin I guess thats my only option
@luetage I want to have there my company mail, which uses kerberos to login and based on some searching, I couldnt find any way to do it