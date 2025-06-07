-
When I switch to another app and later return to Vivaldi, the address bar has become invisible. I have to scroll up slightly to make it visible again. (If I scroll down it stays invisible.) This behaviour started a couple of weeks ago. Never encountered it before.
-
This happens when the address bar isn't visible when I leave the app. If the address bar is visible when I leave the app, it is still visible when I return.
I'm on an OnePlus 13, Android 15.0.0.821, latest Vivaldi version.
Another example:
-
@astonsson
Hi, this looks not like the default setup, address bar at bottom, floating tabs?
I cant reproduce this, specs in my signature.
I use Dual Apps to create clones of an installed app, they are independent of your default install.
So clean user profile, all settings default for testing.
Does OnePlus have such a feature?
-
Hi!
Address bar at top, I have turned off floating tabs since liked the old look better.
The address bar behaves weird in other ways as well. If I scroll slighly upwards, the URL of an old tab is shown instead of the current URL.
Video of odd behaviours of my address bar
The above video also shows how the address bar becomes invisible after switching between apps.
Guess I have to reset all settings.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@astonsson
Hm, I can partly reproduce it.
If the address bar is already hidden before I switch to another app it is invisible changing back to Vivaldi.
But I guess this is expected.
I can't reproduce an old URL show of with slow moving the page up.
I changed the setting to floating off.
You can report it to the bug tracker but these graphical glitched get mostly very low priority.
Just move faster.
The URL change is interesting, maybe other users can confirm, I am on Android 14 at moment.
EDIT: Do you have the default Android font set, the text looks really huge, XXS or XXL fonts can cause issues in Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for your engagement with this issue. The address bar becoming invisible is a behavior that has only started occurring in the past few weeks. Previously, it remained visible even after switching between apps. I suppose I should report it as a bug.
I’m using OxygenOS’ default font and default text size.
-
@astonsson
Okay.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
I have now filed a bug report. The id is VAB-11350.
-
@astonsson
Confirmed.
Thank you for the report, I have added some tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We released a fix for an Address Bar issue that sounds a lot like yours in the latest Vivaldi on Android Snapshot. Hopefully, when the fix reaches the Stable version, it'll fix the issue for you as well, @astonsson .
-
I just installed snapshot 7.5.3718.4. Unfortunately, the address bar still becomes invisible when I switch apps.
-
@jane.n @astonsson
Hi, issue is still there, back to Vivaldi the address bar flicker on off.
I will add this to the report.
-
RadekPilich
I have this thing with address bar happening all the time in stable now. Maybe it's yours address bar somehow escaping to my device?
(ignore the screen tint / color)
-
ciarondarcone
I'm having the same issue constantly. It goes invisible but the space is still taken up. If I press the space, it engages the address bar and it becomes visible again.
-
@RadekPilich Haha, so it’s to you it has moved, then.
-
@ciarondarcone said in Address bar becomes invisible:
I'm having the same issue constantly. It goes invisible but the space is still taken up. If I press the space, it engages the address bar and it becomes visible again.
Same here, bottom address bar and Vivaldi 7.4.3691.74 on galaxy S25
-
RadekPilich
Mine is acting up again today, doubling up all the time.