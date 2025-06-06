Bookmark Syncing never decreases "Total/Live Entries" bookmark count when removing bookmarks
Open the following URL in Chrome: chrome://sync-internals/
Open the following URL in Vialdi: vivaldi:sync-internals
In Chrome the following happens and IS expected:
- When you add a new bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1
- When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" decreases with 1
In Vivaldi the following happens and IS NOT expected (Total/Live Entries count always increase):
- When you add a new bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1
- When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1 again
I was hit by this bug when I eventually reached a "Total/Live Entries" count of 100000 and sync stopped working completely.
said in Bookmark Syncing never decreases "Total/Live Entries" bookmark count when removing bookmarks:
When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1 again
Actually the sentence
When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1 again
should be:
When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" stays the same
Can anybody confirm ?
Even easier to test in Vivaldi:
- Open the URL vivaldi:sync-internals and check the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks"
- Remove a test folder with a couple of bookmarked URLs
- The number of entries in "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" doesn't change at all
Not a bug.
You need to empty the Bookmark's Trash folder, the you see the change of count downwards.
I am not able to test VB-117691 as i do not have 100,000s of bookmarks to sync.
@DoctorG: Thx a lot for the tip ... wow I didn't knew that Google Chrome does not have a dedicated "Trash" or "Recycle Bin" folder for bookmarks built-in, like Vivaldi does (I didn't even noticed that in Vivaldi, only after you mentioning it). That explains everything ... so scratch my bug report, as it's resolved now.
Thx again, you made my day....
@vzell Emptying the Vivaldi Bookmakrs Trash helped? Nice.
I close the bug report.