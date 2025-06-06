last edited by

Open the following URL in Chrome: chrome://sync-internals/

Open the following URL in Vialdi: vivaldi:sync-internals

In Chrome the following happens and IS expected:

When you add a new bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1

When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" decreases with 1

In Vivaldi the following happens and IS NOT expected (Total/Live Entries count always increase):

When you add a new bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1

When you delete the bookmark the "Total/Live Entries" columns for datatype "Bookmarks" increases with 1 again

I was hit by this bug when I eventually reached a "Total/Live Entries" count of 100000 and sync stopped working completely.