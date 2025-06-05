-
Greetings,
So I came to this forum when YouTube banned ad blockers, because I trusted the techie knowhow of the people on this forum. I was looking to avoid having to see ads on YouTube. And I found exactly what I was looking for. As a result of recommendations I received here, I installed Ublock & Privacy Badger on my Vivaldi browser. And they worked.
Until now. This afternoon, I've started seeing popups that are reminding me that YouTube doesn't like ad blockers. So far, I've been able to dismiss them by clicking the X in the upper right corner, but I'm afraid that might not work much longer. So is there a new way to stay one step ahead of YouTube's insistence that we all must tolerate intrusive ads as the price of admission?
CS
@CStallone I moved this to Extensions because it's about the efficacy of extensions, not Vivaldi.
Did you install uBlock or uBlock Origin? These are different extensions, the former often regarded as inferior.
Also, are you talking about AOL or YouTube?
I see no ads or warnings about adblockers when visiting AOL dot com or Youtube, using uBlock Origin.
I'm guessing you're in the US/Canada though, and websites often have different content based on IP location.
US "customers" get the aggressive treatment as they have zero privacy protection from the govt.
Make sure your uBO blocker lists are updated is my main advice.
And don't run several adblockers as they might interfere. So don't run the Vivaldi adblocker if you're using uBO. Privacy Badger is an edge case I guess, as it's mainly concerned with trackers, not ads.
@Pathduck: oh that's fine, feel free to to move the post wherever you think it belongs. And yes, I meant to type YouTube rather than AOL. I had AOL on my mind due to an issues with my password for an AOL address I use, so I mistyped. Now re UBlock, yes, I'm using Ublock Origin.
Anyway, re UBlock: how do I update the blocker list? I've been running it for a good long while and I've never updated the list, because I've never needed to. I always assumed it was automatically updating.
btw, I also have Proton VPN, that I only sometimes use. It seems as though it interferes with some sites, whereas others don't run normally with out it. Could it be interfering with UBlock Origin?
CS
@CStallone said in YouTube & Ads:
You go into the uBO dashboard, then you click the clock symbol next to each filter list (or section) you want to update to force an update.
Or you click the Update Now button in case some lists need updating.
Yes, usually it will automatically update, if that option is set. But when you encounter issues it's best to make sure all filters are updated.
I have no idea.
All a VPN does is change your IP, sometimes to another country (depending on the VPN setting). Some sites will detect you're coming from a VPN IP or from another country, and serve you different content and possibly change up their detection scripts to be more aggressive or more lenient.
It's all a game of dice. No-one really knows.
It's a constant battle between adblockers and admongers, sometimes one or the other comes out on top...
Youtube plays the game very aggressively.
I have no other suggestions, I use uBO and never see ads on Youtube.
I know some users here on the forum use special scripts, maybe they can give some tips, or you can probably just search for it.
There's a bajillion posts and articles all over the web about this, for all browsers and all blockers.
Maybe time to just find other means of entertainment than YT...
@CStallone, with uBO normally there are no ads in YT. Anyway there are some scripts which redirect the Video embedded in a new tab or using iFrame, but these don't work in Videos restricted to watch only in YT. Another possibility is to search the Video with Andisearch and watch it there in the search results. The third option is to past the URL in the SMplayer and watch it on the Desktop. There are also some YT front ends, like Invidious and some others, but these are to often blocked by Google in most instances.
Updating extensions are normally automaticly, but you can do it also manually, clicking in the update button above in the extension page, this update all installed extensions.
But the admongers peddlers don't understand ...
People go online ...
without having to constantly fight with advertising vendors ...
.
Maybe time to just find other means of entertainment than YT...
The question is ...
Which video sites can replace Youtube ?
.
@ioc2e3, the only one I know which is capable to replace YouTube is Odysee (decentralized p2p Videoplatform).
https://github.com/OdyseeTeam