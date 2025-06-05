@ CStallone said in YouTube & Ads:

Anyway, re UBlock: how do I update the blocker list? I've been running it for a good long while and I've never updated the list, because I've never needed to. I always assumed it was automatically updating.

You go into the uBO dashboard, then you click the clock symbol next to each filter list (or section) you want to update to force an update.

Or you click the Update Now button in case some lists need updating.

Yes, usually it will automatically update, if that option is set. But when you encounter issues it's best to make sure all filters are updated.

btw, I also have Proton VPN, that I only sometimes use. It seems as though it interferes with some sites, whereas others don't run normally with out it. Could it be interfering with UBlock Origin?

I have no idea.

All a VPN does is change your IP, sometimes to another country (depending on the VPN setting). Some sites will detect you're coming from a VPN IP or from another country, and serve you different content and possibly change up their detection scripts to be more aggressive or more lenient.

It's all a game of dice. No-one really knows.

It's a constant battle between adblockers and admongers, sometimes one or the other comes out on top...

Youtube plays the game very aggressively.

I have no other suggestions, I use uBO and never see ads on Youtube.

I know some users here on the forum use special scripts, maybe they can give some tips, or you can probably just search for it.

There's a bajillion posts and articles all over the web about this, for all browsers and all blockers.

Maybe time to just find other means of entertainment than YT...