Linking from a sister thread of mine on EndeavourOS forums, Opera seems to have way better font rendering on Linux than Vivaldi. This affects all websites and as such is a pretty critical issue. This happens across all DEs and distributions with minor differences due to various
freetype2forks - nothing that would actually fix this though.
I urge you to read the sister thread before replying for actual information about the issue. This is a system-wide matter and seems to be a problem with Chromium itself, but nothing stops Vivaldi from fixing it with, probably, a small patch. Chromium has no interest as indicated by many stale issue threads.
tornado99 in that thread proposed such a define being present in Opera's Chromium fork's
skia/BUILD.gnfile:
if (is_linux) { defines += [ "SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT=2.2", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=0.0", ]
Normally, those values are different (and incorrect) for Linux with the main branch of Chromium. There's no way to know for sure what changes were made, as Opera is not open source software, but it simply looks better. I can't easily build Vivaldi on my own to test, as Vivaldi itself isn't quite open-source, nor easy to build, so I ask the team to look into this.
Observe the font thickness and font color consistency difference in the screenshot below. Vivaldi straight-up looks broken, blurry and frail (and so do most other Chromium apps). It's a single screenshot taken on the same system with the browsers open side-by-side. Please view at a full 100% scaling.
You can check the source code. I think building Vivaldi is also possible (iirc some users built it for Windoze long time ago. I never tried it). To show a snippet of the results:
❯ xzcat vivaldi-source_7.4.3684.tar.xz | strings | grep "SK_GAMMA_" static_assert(test_contrast != SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST); static_assert(test_gamma != SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT); # `SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT` and `SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST` are settings for text "SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT=1.2", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=0.2", "SK_GAMMA_APPLY_TO_A8", "SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT=1.4", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=0.0", "SK_GAMMA_SRGB", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=0.0", "SK_GAMMA_SRGB", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=1.0", ...
When I tried building it, errors flew everywhere. Also, it doesn’t build with the Vivaldi part, no idea how to make that work. It just outputs a chromium binary iirc.
The values you shared are in line with regular chromium, I’m basically proposing the Vivaldi team investigate changing it for Linux to bring it closer to other platforms in terms of font rendering.
Bumping this, plus a friend noticed that it's also somewhat like this for Windows, although much less noticeable.
Ungoogled Chromium and probably Vivaldi would look the same:
Opera, a little softer and thicker, I like it but some might not, definitely leave it to be configurable - Vivaldi is all about customization, after all.
@iGerman Personally I don't like those fat and strong fonts of Opera, they stress my eyes. Opera is too much fashion-orientated hipster schickimicki to win fashion rewards to please shareholders imo, not a serious browser to take it as an example to follow.
I am waiting for Opera Tantra though, the world's first browser that will help me realize how to be present in the moment and prepare me for my most sensual and fulfilling sexual experiences with and without my partner, after the spectacular success of Opera Air.
djpintunayak584
I've also noticed inconsistent font rendering on various Linux distros, especially with gamma and contrast looking off compared to Windows or macOS. In my case, fonts often appear either too thin or overly bold, depending on the desktop environment or even specific applications.
One thing that helped was tweaking the fontconfig settings manually. You can try creating or editing the ~/.config/fontconfig/fonts.conf file and experiment with parameters like <gamma>, <rgba>, and <hintstyle>. For example:
xml
<match target="font">
<edit name="antialias" mode="assign"><bool>true</bool></edit>
<edit name="hinting" mode="assign"><bool>true</bool></edit>
<edit name="hintstyle" mode="assign"><const>hintslight</const></edit>
<edit name="rgba" mode="assign"><const>rgb</const></edit>
<edit name="lcdfilter" mode="assign"><const>lcddefault</const></edit>
<edit name="gamma" mode="assign"><double>1.6</double></edit>
</match>
Also, make sure your display's color profile and DPI settings are correctly detected, especially if you're using fractional scaling or HiDPI displays. Some DEs like GNOME and KDE offer more refined control over font rendering.
It would be great if Linux had a more unified and user-friendly way of handling font rendering across distros and environments. Anyone else found a more reliable fix?
I don't know about Windoze now (I doubt much has changed though), but Windoze 7 and 8 had awful, thin and broken fonts, I disagree that Linux had worse ones. On the contrary, I always felt very comfortable with them and everyone I was showing them to was agreeing. They were consistent too from the beginning, contrary to what I remember from Windoze where each application could have its own fonts or something; really ugly shit -together with every application having its own ugly titlebars and its own ugly big or small buttons and ugly thick or thin frames, round or rectangular and whatnot- looking like a mix of bazaar, circus, favela and a gypsy establishment. Only thing that I didn't like looking at lately was Ubuntu recently making their fonts really thin -not that they were nice before either- as GNOME 3/4 always looked very washed out and like it was made with crayons for a preschool environment, not slick like KDE.
@npro detailing in progress …
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
P.S.: The text rendering in Opera appears to be an unintentional side-effect of their rendering pipeline. (Maybe to facilitate rounded document corners?) It suggests that many performance optimizations have been disabled as well. This might help explain why Opera for Linux tends to be slower in browser benchmarks.
Edit: The above was incorrect. See newer answer.
You can recreate Opera’s text rendering by injecting the following CSS into every page (using a CSS Injection or UserCSS extension):
/* This makes everything slower, but shifts the document off the root layer in Chromium. Non-root layers use grayscale instead of subpixel font anti-aliasing. */ :root { transform: rotate(0); }
I do not recommend doing the above. I’ll see if I can’t work out something better. No promises, though!
@daniel: the king of coolness
thx for coming by and shedding light.
@daniel I notice the difference. It's better for iGerman to give further feedback and comment, he is the OP after all and very into it. As an external observer to this topic though, what about the
"SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT=2.2"in
skia/BUILD.gnin OP's first post, could that be related too? Is it worth a test build with those values? (The screenshots are from the Stylus extension.)
@daniel Thanks for looking at this! Assuming your screenshot is of the effect of the CSS?
The image is quite large, do you have a HiDPI display or webpage scaling on? If so, could you please temporarily disable it and send a 100% screenshot?
- I notice the difference and would say that I prefer the new version, particularly because 90% of my browsing is done with dark background. Light text becomes slightly more frail, like a trade off, definitely leave that to be configurable if it becomes a fix.
- If this is relevant, while I'm on Windows, your CSS snippet curiously has no effect in neither Vivaldi nor Microsoft Edge and fonts remain identical on this forum.
- On Linux, the snippet behaves the same - as in, no effect on fonts on this forum, using Stylus as the way to inject it. I've verified it to be injecting properly by changing 0 to 10deg and it did in fact rotate everything.
- Injecting it into Stylus itself, I do see a difference. It looks slightly softer than Opera, but mostly, it helps a lot. It nearly looks like the font slightly changes color, to a more accurate one, to my eyes and at my monitor distance at least.
See animated GIF below:
(It might be a bit ambiguous in the GIF due to a slight delay, but the smoother looking font is with the CSS not commented out. You can ignore the theme - it works the same way unthemed)
Sidenote: I did notice fonts sometimes sort of flick in and out of being soft or frail on various sites, that probably correlates to being moved between layers in the pipeline.
This :root fix isn't exactly reliable, for example on YouTube some elements have the same issue, but putting the transform onto its root class has no effect on fonts at all. If I do rotate(0.01deg) it does have some effect, but I'm pretty sure that's just from the antialiasing of the actual real rotation, not the moving between pipeline layers.
@npro Already brought the point about font gamma up, my opinion is that it definitely should be investigated and maybe made available as a setting, or at least should have better defaults. If we're not wrong and it is actually relevant, that is.
-
Another sidenote, this is perhaps most noticeable to me with Vivaldi's own UI - since it's React-based and such, it's also subject to the same issue. The font sizes you guys chose are pretty small, so things like the tabs' titles, address bar, Vivaldi settings, all look as bad or worse than Stylus to me.
-
It is not. Opera is using the upstream default values from Chromium here.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin 3440x1440, at 100%, I don't think that's that unusual, or small. It's not like it's a 640x480 display
Here's a demo of the real size difference, i'd say it's a good 20% bigger in the light screenshot looking at the VIVALDI TEAM badge
-
To be honest, I only shared Opera's approach as an example. I could've just used Vivaldi on Windows for the comparison. After all the thread here is called "Incorrect font rendering", not "Match font rendering to Opera"
-
@iGerman Fortunately you can change all these with CSS to your liking, like
/*change fonts everywhere https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/419931*/ * { font-family: Roboto Condensed, system-ui, sans-serif !important; }
/*Change font size in Address Field*/ .UrlBar-AddressField{font-size:16px;}
/*Tabs' font size*/ #browser .tab-position .title {font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400;}
/*Fix blurry tabs with zoom>100%*/ .tab-position {will-change: auto !important;}
etc... maybe you 're using some of those already.