Linking from a sister thread of mine on EndeavourOS forums, Opera seems to have way better font rendering on Linux than Vivaldi. This affects all websites and as such is a pretty critical issue. This happens across all DEs and distributions with minor differences due to various freetype2 forks - nothing that would actually fix this though.

I urge you to read the sister thread before replying for actual information about the issue. This is a system-wide matter and seems to be a problem with Chromium itself, but nothing stops Vivaldi from fixing it with, probably, a small patch. Chromium has no interest as indicated by many stale issue threads.

tornado99 in that thread proposed such a define being present in Opera's Chromium fork's skia/BUILD.gn file:

if (is_linux) { defines += [ "SK_GAMMA_EXPONENT=2.2", "SK_GAMMA_CONTRAST=0.0", ]

Normally, those values are different (and incorrect) for Linux with the main branch of Chromium. There's no way to know for sure what changes were made, as Opera is not open source software, but it simply looks better. I can't easily build Vivaldi on my own to test, as Vivaldi itself isn't quite open-source, nor easy to build, so I ask the team to look into this.

Observe the font thickness and font color consistency difference in the screenshot below. Vivaldi straight-up looks broken, blurry and frail (and so do most other Chromium apps). It's a single screenshot taken on the same system with the browsers open side-by-side. Please view at a full 100% scaling.

