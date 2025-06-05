Equivalent functionality to Custom Keyboard Bindings in Bash within Vivaldi?
I was recently reading about custom keyboard bindings in bash and wondered if I could do the same thing in vivaldi via a mod to enter a particular string of text into a textbox whenever I invoke the keyboard shortcut.
Is that possible? What do I need to read to get that working?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@leeand00 You can write a bookmarklet for that. So read up on bookmarklets. In Vivaldi these can be triggered through opening a link in the current tab via a command chain. The command chain can then be executed by shortcut, mouse gesture, through the menu, or a toolbar button.
@luetage So javascript that's stored in a bookmark and triggered by a keyboard shortcut? That's what a mod is? That sounds a little old-school.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@leeand00 said in Equivalent functionality to Custom Keyboard Bindings in Bash within Vivaldi?:
That sounds a little old-school.
That's the Vivaldi Way
How would you suggest it done? How is it done in other browsers?
(Oh wait you can't...)
Or just use Notes:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/digital-note-taking-app-in-browser/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/notes-manager/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/notes/
Then you can insert notes from the context menu. And the context menu can be triggered with the Menu key on most keyboards. So I press
Menu, iand select a note.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@leeand00 No, that’s not what a mod is, but you never asked for one. A mod is a modification to the user interface, but you are trying to execute third party code on a webpage. Your options are a bookmarklet, a page action, a userscript, or an extension (or in this special case indeed inserting a note like @Pathduck described). I’d do it with a bookmarklet in a command chain, but do whatever you think fits your use case best.
Pesala Ambassador
@leeand00 Inserting a note is surely the most convenient method. You can add as many notes and folders as you need, edit the notes, and even modify the access keys using the & in the note’s title. (I just edit to title of Mar&k as Resolved to make the access key unique for that note, since I use it quite often. Shortcuts are now Menu Key, I, V, k).
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
Truemotion
@leeand00 It's not clear what you want
You want to paste a specific text to a text box? Or do you want to choose text box and enter into it?