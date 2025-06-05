-
I love using Vivaldi looking like this:
With this code:
/* Make pinned tabs display in a row with no extra spacing */ .tab-strip { display: flex !important; flex-direction: row !important; flex-wrap: wrap !important; gap: 4px !important; /* Távolság a fülek között */ row-gap: 0 !important; /* Ne legyen extra függőleges tér */ align-content: flex-start !important; /* Tartalom igazítása a tetején */ height: auto !important; /* A pinelt fülek magasságának automatikus kezelése */ overflow: visible !important; /* Győződj meg róla, hogy semmi sem rejtett */ padding: 0 !important; margin: 0 !important; } /* Pinelt tabok területének pontos beállítása */ .tab-position.is-pinned { position: static !important; width: 32px !important; /* Négyzet alak */ height: 32px !important; transform: none !important; margin: 0 !important; /* Felesleges térköz eltávolítása */ padding: 0 !important; flex: none !important; /* Ne nyúljon ki a flex területhez */ } /* Pinelt terület korlátozása */ .tab-strip .tab.pinned { flex: none !important; /* Egyik pinelt fül sem növelheti a területet */ height: 32px !important; /* Magasság korlátozása */ width: 32px !important; margin: 0 !important; padding: 0 !important; overflow: hidden !important; } /* Sorok közötti térköz eltávolítása */ .tab-strip .tab-position.is-pinned:not(:first-child) { margin-top: 0 !important; /* Ne legyen extra tér függőlegesen */ } /* Ellenőrzés, hogy a pinelt fülek ne okozzanak új sort */ .tab-strip { align-items: flex-start !important; /* Pinelt fülek igazítása a tetején */ height: auto !important; /* Csak a tartalom magassága számítson */ } /* Nem pinelt fülek normál kezelése */ .tab-position:not(.is-pinned) { margin-top: 5px !important; /* Normál távolság a nem pinelt fülek felett */ position: relative !important; transform: none !important; flex: none !important; padding: 0 !important; } /* Ha valami egyedibb osztályt találsz */ button[title="Open a New Tab"] { display: none !important; }
And it would be great to have as a native feature since my code is a little buggy.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Today release ruined line wrapping, needed to fix the buggy script to be less buggy. @Vivaldi even Dia browser has it, while its since in alpha -.-
/* Make pinned tabs display in a row with no extra spacing */ .tab-strip { display: flex !important; flex-direction: row !important; flex-wrap: wrap !important; gap: 4px !important; /* Távolság a fülek között */ row-gap: 0 !important; /* Ne legyen extra függőleges tér */ align-content: flex-start !important; /* Tartalom igazítása a tetején */ height: auto !important; /* A pinelt fülek magasságának automatikus kezelése */ overflow: visible !important; /* Győződj meg róla, hogy semmi sem rejtett */ padding: 0 !important; margin: 0 !important; } /* Pinelt tabok területének pontos beállítása */ .tab-position.is-pinned { position: static !important; width: 32px !important; /* Négyzet alak */ height: 32px !important; transform: none !important; margin: 0 !important; /* Felesleges térköz eltávolítása */ padding: 0 !important; flex: none !important; /* Ne nyúljon ki a flex területhez */ } /* Pinelt terület korlátozása */ .tab-strip .tab.pinned { flex: none !important; /* Egyik pinelt fül sem növelheti a területet */ height: 32px !important; /* Magasság korlátozása */ width: 32px !important; margin: 0 !important; padding: 0 !important; overflow: hidden !important; } /* Sorok közötti térköz eltávolítása */ .tab-strip .tab-position.is-pinned:not(:first-child) { margin-top: 0 !important; /* Ne legyen extra tér függőlegesen */ } /* Ellenőrzés, hogy a pinelt fülek ne okozzanak új sort */ .tab-strip { align-items: flex-start !important; /* Pinelt fülek igazítása a tetején */ height: auto !important; /* Csak a tartalom magassága számítson */ } /* Nem pinelt fülek normál kezelése */ .tab-position:not(.is-pinned) { margin-top: 5px !important; /* Normál távolság a nem pinelt fülek felett */ position: relative !important; transform: none !important; flex: none !important; padding: 0 !important; } /* Ha valami egyedibb osztályt találsz */ button[title="Open a New Tab"] { display: none !important; } /* Truncate long tab titles with ellipsis */ .tab .title, .tab .tab-header .title { white-space: nowrap !important; overflow: hidden !important; text-overflow: ellipsis !important; max-width: 220px !important; /* Adjust as needed for your layout */ display: block !important; } /* Vertically center tab titles in normal (unpinned) tabs only */ .tab:not(.pinned):not(.is-pinned) .title, .tab-position:not(.is-pinned) .title { line-height: 32px !important; /* Match this to your tab height */ height: 32px !important; text-align: left !important; white-space: nowrap !important; overflow: hidden !important; text-overflow: ellipsis !important; max-width: 220px !important; display: block !important; padding: 0 6px !important; } /* Remove previous flex centering from normal tabs */ .tab:not(.pinned):not(.is-pinned), .tab-position:not(.is-pinned) { display: block !important; align-items: unset !important; justify-content: unset !important; } button[title="New Tab"], button[title="Open a New Tab"], .button-toolbar.newtab, .tab-strip .newtab, .tab-strip .add, .tab-strip .add-tab { display: none !important; }
-
Horizonger
I think it's beautiful how clean the interface is using the PHI theme: