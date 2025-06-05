-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium upstream and regression fixes from the Vivaldi team.
Click here to see the full blog post
Still crashing on launch on ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Android 12).
mib2berlin Soprano
@GT500
Hi, do you have a thread for this issue with 7.4?
These News threads are often closed very quickly, if you don't open one please.
No, but I opened a bug report.
VAB-11256
mib2berlin Soprano
@GT500
Hi, one developer already add a comment: "Can not reproduce".
If I add the same the bug get's closed, no crash on 3 android devices.
If you want to discuss this open a thread.
Please add to the bug report that I used Android app settings to clear all Vivaldi data to reset the settings back to default, and this has worked around the crash. Unfortunately this also leaves us with no idea why it was crashing. If I figure it out I'll reply with the info, but this is something they really should have sent me an e-mail about (I usually add my e-mail address to bug reports) with instructions for collecting debug information.
I figured out why it was crashing. I changed the flag #use-angle to "Vulkan". It didn't crash on Vivaldi for Android 7.3, however this flag crashes 7.4.