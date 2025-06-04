-
Help, please! My NYT page started flashing on/off and then white-screens. And a new "Page offers feeds" icon appeared in the address bar. All feeds and notifications are turned off in Settings, and I checked "Never" for this one. How do I restore the site? Site showing fine in Chrome, so it's not the site itself. Thanks! (Win10Home, 64)
@WharfParrot
Hi, page work fine here, check if the Vivaldi ad blocker may does this.
You can disable it for the page with the shied icon in the address bar.
You need to enable feeds to see this setting:
@mib2berlin Hi, and thanks, really appreciate your helping! I tried everything you suggested. Enabled feeds and disabled them+notifications of them -- icon disappeared, but site still white-screened. I turned off V's adblockers and trackers; the ads appeared at the top of the page, above a whitescreen. Tried closing and reopening V in between all, rebooting... Still getting that whitescreen.
I just submitted a bug report to Vivaldi, will see what they say.
Thanks again!
@WharfParrot
Please add the bug report number VB- here.
I cant confirm the report because the page looks like:
But I can add some tags and maybe a link here.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, that's very kind of you! Here's the number:
VB-117637
I just received similar advice (disable V ad blockers and trackers) from Lilo, at Vivaldi. It doesn't work.
I can access the NYT subscription-only puzzle pages via a bookmark; also, the Wirecutter (product recommendations) section. But even there, on Wirecutter, when I click on "Account" (top right), I get the following message:
"Good evening.
The email you logged in with isn’t associated with a Wirecutter subscription and has limited access to articles.
Subscribe for more access
Already subscribed? Try a different email"
Yet it shows me as logged in! And the "Account Settings" (sub-menu) shows my All-Access subscription.(!?!)
No issues on other browsers.
Thanks again for your time, and your help! Cheers! Susan
@WharfParrot
Hi, your report VB-117637 is closed as Can not reproduce but we have another report wich is confirmed by a tester on NYT.
VB-117634
Fails when loading www.nytimes.com
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread, may wait a week at least:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks for letting me know! I'm now having a similar NYTimes/Vivaldi problem with login to their games. We had a 1-second power failure, and now the site will not permit me to log in.
I will wait a few hours, or even a day, and try again; it should come back eventually... Meanwhile, I will check on that other bug status.
Thanks again -- cheers!
Susan
@WharfParrot If the site will not permit you to log in, clear cookies for that site and try again.