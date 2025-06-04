@ mib2berlin Thanks, that's very kind of you! Here's the number:

VB-117637

I just received similar advice (disable V ad blockers and trackers) from Lilo, at Vivaldi. It doesn't work.

I can access the NYT subscription-only puzzle pages via a bookmark; also, the Wirecutter (product recommendations) section. But even there, on Wirecutter, when I click on "Account" (top right), I get the following message:

"Good evening.

The email you logged in with isn’t associated with a Wirecutter subscription and has limited access to articles.

Subscribe for more access

Already subscribed? Try a different email"

Yet it shows me as logged in! And the "Account Settings" (sub-menu) shows my All-Access subscription.(!?!)

No issues on other browsers.

Thanks again for your time, and your help! Cheers! Susan