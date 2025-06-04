-
Hi,
I just noticed that you can be advised about duplicated tabs from the "windows and tab button" located in the side panel.
I'd like to know if it's possible to change its color to give it its own.
For example having a red pill with the number of duplicated tabs, instead of the current one which fits a color that you have chosen with your them.
Thanks in advance.
What I currently have :
What I expect :
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@darkwolf That's the number of Unread tabs not duplicates.
Just so happens you have two unread duplicated tabs.
You're right, I just tested and it was the number of unread tabs.
So is it possible to display the number of duplicated tabs instead of unread?
I currently have an extension doing this task, but I'd like a native solution (and just discovered that Vivaldi has this feature, but it's too discreet)
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@darkwolf No it's not possible. At least not with CSS mods.
It is only possible to change the color of the badge.
CSS mods can only change how things look, it is not programming.
barbudo2005
You want to know how high your fever is or cure the illness.
Use the extension Otto tabs by a former user:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
Works like a charm.
Thanks,
I tried it and I have to change some of it's behavior (don't want to automatically close the duplicated tabs).
barbudo2005
Said:
...don't want to automatically close the duplicated tabs.
It's totally understandable! You want to choose the prettiest of the repeated tabs.