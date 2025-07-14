@ eggert In Message Label Order & Visibility, "Visibility Toggle" works great but Label Order functions are what I would call really "quirky".

Sometimes Drag & Drop works as one would expect. Sometimes, it doesn't work especially if one is to Drag & Drop several levels up or down. Sometimes items move down, sometimes items move up, sometimes they don't move at all.

Use of the "Directional Arrows" is strange to say the least. Sometimes items are moved in the wrong direction. I never know what to expect. In any case, I find it inconsistent and confusing.

In a different post, I explained the problems with sorting folder labels. For example, if I place my cursor in a place that seems logical to me, the function moves the new label to the bottom of the list. But then, I cannot Drag & Drop it where I want it. For that I must go to settings "Mail Message Label Order & Visibility" and...... well, if you still reading, you get the results listed above. Help

TIA