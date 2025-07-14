-
@eggert In Message Label Order & Visibility, "Visibility Toggle" works great but Label Order functions are what I would call really "quirky".
Sometimes Drag & Drop works as one would expect. Sometimes, it doesn't work especially if one is to Drag & Drop several levels up or down. Sometimes items move down, sometimes items move up, sometimes they don't move at all.
Use of the "Directional Arrows" is strange to say the least. Sometimes items are moved in the wrong direction. I never know what to expect. In any case, I find it inconsistent and confusing.
In a different post, I explained the problems with sorting folder labels. For example, if I place my cursor in a place that seems logical to me, the function moves the new label to the bottom of the list. But then, I cannot Drag & Drop it where I want it. For that I must go to settings "Mail Message Label Order & Visibility" and...... well, if you still reading, you get the results listed above. Help
TIA
yojimbo274064400
Does the issue with arranging labels in settings persist with latest stable release 7.5 if you:
Use Keys:
use
Down Arrowand
Up Arrowkeys to highlight label to be moved
then press
Alt+
Down Arrowor
Up Arrowto move label to new position
Drag and Drop:
position pointer over label to be moved
press pointer device's left button, keep it pressed
move label to new position whilst making sure to keep pointer in area highlighted below:
release button to complete move
Use Arrows:
select label to move
select highlighted arrows to move label to new position
eggert Vivaldi Team
@janrif I have not worked on this so I do not know much about it but I did some quick testing and it seems to work consistently and predictably for me. Both using the arrows (move the selected item in the direction indicated by the button) and drag n drop shows a marker where the dragged item will be place in between.
Maybe @gmg has some helpful input to this.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@eggert Thought I fixed that already? Still an issue?
-
@gmg @eggert Thank you for taking the time to test. It's odd. It's possible I'm doing something wrong but I definitely don't get normal functions. I'll re-visit and. maybe, @gmg will pick up this thread. Have a nice day.
@gmg said in Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug?:
@eggert Thought I fixed that already? Still an issue?
@eggert Hi and thanks for picking up this thread. Until @gmg told me he tested and everything was working normally, I thought I had found some bugs, so I was surprised. For me, it's "still an issue". Besides what I reported, is there any other information I can provide that would help?
I've switched over to the latest stable & just I went back to check. If I am near the top of the label list, moving labels around by D&D or Arrows work as one would expect. But there are two caveats: I have a loooong list of folders and if I go to the bottom of the list & try to re-arrange, neither D&D nor Arrows work as one would expect.
And while we are here, it is next to impossible (not really but REALLY inconvenient) to move labels around anywhere in that very limited window. If there was some type of window expansion (zoom out, elongating the window or.....), that would be extremely helpful.
Again, thank you very much for jumping on this thread.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@janrif Just to be sure, you are referring to the list of items under "Mail Panel Order and Visibility" in mail settings? Or is it the panel itself?
Just wondering since I thought the settings one was just a fixed number of entries all the time irrelevant of number of folders one has.
@eggert said in Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug?:
Just to be sure, you are referring to the list of items under "Mail Panel Order and Visibility" in mail settings?
@eggert Yes, that's correct but since I generally work in Snapshot, the problem may only exist in Snapshot.
Today, I'm working in latest Stable so I'll check on this a bit later in my day and report back to you.
@eggert Update using Stable Version
In Panel List
- No D&D in Panel List
- Creating a new label in Panel List is OK
In Settings
- Arrow Keys ok at the top of the List
- Arrow Keys Not OK near the bottom of the List
- D&D moves item backwards near the bottom of the List
@gmg any further news on this label list issue(s)? Current situation buggy. Some rearranging, both in settings & label are list are sort of possible but if user wants to move item in settings, it does not take. And then there's some buggy behavior on the panel side. TIA
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug?:
Does the issue with arranging labels in settings persist with latest stable release 7.5
@gmg @yojimbo274064400 No, it does not persist in Stable. In fact, the label settings are mirrored in Mail Panel... Hooray!! Trying to move from Mail Panel (instead of settings) is a no go.....which is logical.
My next chore is to alphabetize label list with single letter shortcuts. It looks like I have no choice but to do this manually via the small label list display.
For some reason, I never saw the 7.5 stable published but it is now..
Before trying on 7.5 Stable, I tested in 7.5c1 Snapshot and I can say all this good stuff didn't happen there EXCEPT for the first 5 items or so. After that, all moving methods were caput..... very strange.
I'm very appreciative that you picked this up and took the time to test & direct me to do the same. I had not seen this on any log but, then, I missed Stable 7.5 release all together bc of the way it was posted.
So, one more time, thank you very much for your help and a happy Sunday to you wherever you are.
said in Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug?:
Does the issue with arranging labels in settings persist with latest stable release 7.5
@gmg @yojimbo274064400 Whoopsie......!! Just discovered there must be some kind of limitation on # of labels because it is not possible to re-arrange labels towards the bottom of my list. I guess I have more folders than were anticipated, nevertheless, it's a buglet which should probably be fixed.....
yojimbo274064400
I did note earlier mention of label numbers being large so tested with 42 labels and saw no issues. How many labels do you have?
-
How many labels do you have?
How many labels do you have?
Haven't counted; I will, but why should there be a limit besides insanity. I'm actually consolidating some of my folders as we "speak" and then I have to figure out if it's possible to match list on two Vivaldi versions simultaneously. I'll back shortly.
Shortly thereafter: Don't laugh. Would you believe 96?
gmg Vivaldi Team
@janrif I believe if it's alphabetic then it will happen automatically thereafter. It expects alphabetical order but doesn't change it if it's not since it expects the user to have moved it at that point
-
@gmg said in Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug?:
@janrif I believe if it's alphabetic then it will happen automatically thereafter. It expects alphabetical order but doesn't change it if it's not since it expects the user to have moved it at that point
@gmg It appears to work that way; thank you.
Does the issue with arranging labels in settings persist with latest stable release 7.5
Does the issue with arranging labels in settings persist with latest stable release 7.5
YES
yojimbo274064400
Issue is reproducible with large number of labels, see below where:
-
label ----------MARKER--------- is moved up using button
note unexpected movement of labels 96Test and 99Test
-
above is repeated
note again unexpected movement of labels 96Test and 99Test
-
label ----------MARKER--------- drag and drop fails
Please raise a bug report and post VB- reference here.
