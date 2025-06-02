to see the trend in UI design, you'd think the designers are all legally blind: everything is larger, and padded with 40% white space, to the point, that I have to maximize the window on a 2K monitor to avoid scrolling, both ways: this, for a page containing less than 240 characters (or three lines of text from a 12" 80 column terminal of yesteryear). Ridiculous.

Yes, make them smaller!

or give us the option of a text-only list,

or, even better, count the number of profiles and make them fit the current window, within reason of course. I have (26) profiles. That way, who ever the users are that have only two profiles and need 50% white space: they can have it, w/o forcing those of us with six or more profiles to scroll.

... and ah: optionally sorted alphabetically, last-used, or most-frequently-used.