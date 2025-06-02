-
Hi,
Upon start of Vivaldi the Profile Selector will open.
A recent Update made the profile icons much bigger. Now I sometimes need to scroll downwards to reach the target profile.
Could we either have an option to scale those icons or open the Profile selector as a maximized window, so we can view more at once ? Or in best case both of it.
Thanks
The icon size I could change inside
../vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/web_ui/profile_picker/profile-picker_edit.css
Now I only need to find a way to resize the window .
And the icons are smaller, but I could not find a way to decrease the panel width where an icon sits in.
edit: made the panel sizes even smaller.
Now I can see all at once!
But some easy access option inside the Vivaldi settings would be nice to have.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ValidVi
Hi, you can post this as question in the modding section.
It is better to create separate CSS files in a folder outside of Vivaldi, you can mess up things and the the files will be overwritten during an update.
Check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib
to see the trend in UI design, you'd think the designers are all legally blind: everything is larger, and padded with 40% white space, to the point, that I have to maximize the window on a 2K monitor to avoid scrolling, both ways: this, for a page containing less than 240 characters (or three lines of text from a 12" 80 column terminal of yesteryear). Ridiculous.
Yes, make them smaller!
or give us the option of a text-only list,
or, even better, count the number of profiles and make them fit the current window, within reason of course. I have (26) profiles. That way, who ever the users are that have only two profiles and need 50% white space: they can have it, w/o forcing those of us with six or more profiles to scroll.
... and ah: optionally sorted alphabetically, last-used, or most-frequently-used.