Hi, I've got a Snapdragon X Elite laptop on Windows ARM and Vivaldi is super slow. When I do vivaldi:gpu, I get the below output. So it looks like it's using the CPU instead of the GPU? Anything I can do to fix this?
Thanks in advance
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
@gargan Is at Settings → Webpages → Use oaf hardware Acceleration activated?
Hey @DoctorG, thanks yes, I've confirmed that "Enable Hardware Acceleration When Available" is checked.
@gargan GPU driver up-to-date from GPU manufacturer web site?
Yes, this is the latest driver
mib2berlin Soprano
@gargan
Hi, we had a bug report about HW acceleration on Arm but it was closed.
The reporter wrote a feedback a Windows reinstall solved it not only for Vivaldi but other Chromium browsers.
This is not really a solution for most users.
Maybe @DoctorG has an idea looking into VB-117412.
I am not a Windows expert.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks
Just to add more info, in Edge I'm getting hardware acceleration enabled, so seems it's just Vivaldi affected.
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Hardware accelerated
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Hardware accelerated
- Video Encode: Hardware accelerated
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Hardware accelerated
- WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
@gargan Is your Vivaldi version 7.4.3684.43?
-
@DoctorG yes, says its up to date
@gargan Edge is a Microsoft product and could have been patches to work with the GPU.
Can you please try for Vivaldi:
Open
vivaldi:flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Set to
Enabled
Restart Vivaldi
@DoctorG thanks, just enabled it, but it's still coming up as hardware acceleration unavailable
-
@gargan Please report as a bug to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Tell them about your hardware and driver version and that hardware acceleration fails with Vvialdi but works in Edge.
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@gargan I am out of ideas now.
@DoctorG Thanks for trying though, really appreciate it. I just filed the bug report, it's VB-117564. I also included the full log from vivaldi:gpu putting that here too in case it sheds any light. Thanks again.
Log Messages
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process crashed!
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process crashed!
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process crashed!
[48724:49840:0602/152741.492:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\gl_utils.cc:431] : [.WebGL-0x3c6c000ee300]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels
[48724:49840:0602/152741.588:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\gl_utils.cc:431] : [.WebGL-0x53ac000f2200]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels
[48724:49840:0602/152741.621:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\gl_utils.cc:431] : [.WebGL-0x3c6c000ee300]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels
[48724:49840:0602/152741.649:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\gl_utils.cc:431] : [.WebGL-0x53ac000f2200]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels (this message will no longer repeat)
[48724:49840:0602/152745.274:ERROR:chromium\gpu\ipc\service\gles2_command_buffer_stub.cc:270] : ContextResult::kFatalFailure: Failed to create context.
[48724:49840:0602/152745.878:ERROR:chromium\gpu\ipc\service\gles2_command_buffer_stub.cc:270] : ContextResult::kFatalFailure: Failed to create context.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process crashed!
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process crashed!
[23520:10536:0602/153113.526:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\shared_image\shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox.
[23520:10536:0602/153113.526:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\shared_image\shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox.
[23520:10536:0602/153113.526:ERROR:chromium\gpu\command_buffer\service\shared_image\shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox.
@gargan Save log about crashed GPU in a log file, reply to the mail you got and attach the file.
That will automatically added to bug report.
@DoctorG Awesome, I just emailed the full logs
@gargan Good
I hope the Vivaldi dev team can find out what is the culprit of broken Hardware Acceleration.
yngve Vivaldi Team
An observation: The reporter in the above mentioned earlier bug was
using the most recent graphics driver.
One thing to check is: What changed between the last time it was working, and not that it is no longer working? Did drivers get updated? What else got updated?
It might also be an idea to check a standalone install
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@gargan Looking around a bit, and I see upstream reports about (at least) test issues with Adreno GPUs. This could indicate a problem with Chromium code, or it could be a driver issue.
What I do notice about the uploaded GPU log is that the listed GPU is the software one (vendor Google), there is no indications whatsoever of what the system's hardware GPU is.
That is rather curious, since the comparable report attached to @DoctorG 's earlier report (for an issue that was fixed in last week's minor update), lists the hardware GPU name, version, and other data used to identify the device, even while falling back to software decoding of video.
That seems to indicate that Chromium isn't even able to correctly identify or connect to the current GPU driver for your device.
The version of the driver you are using was released as a security update for your computer May 15th, so if Vivaldi were showing videos fine before you installed the driver, then the driver is the likely culprit.
Unfortunately, the situation may not be that simple; Vivaldi 7.4 was released May 19th, probably after your driver was updated (but you may have noticed changes in 7.3. too, if the driver is the cause).
It would be interesting to know if this is observed in Chrome 136 as well (not relying on Edge as a test for this, since the vendor owns this platform).