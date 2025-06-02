@ gargan Please report as a bug to Vivaldi bug tracker.

Tell them about your hardware and driver version and that hardware acceleration fails with Vvialdi but works in Edge.

Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.