What should be the purpose of the text of the last post that appears on the main page of the forum?

It should give you a clear idea of what is being posted, so you can decide whether you are interested in the topic. This will help you decide whether it is worth opening the page to read the full text, and whether you want to respond.

Does this achieve that goal?

Of course not.

Let's look at 5 ways to improve it.

1.- EXPANDING THE TEXT

It seems to me that with these texts you get closer to the objective:

With this minimal code that does not modify other parts of the page, the objective is achieved:

.lastpost .post-content {max-height: calc(1.5em * 8) !important; width: 320px !important; -webkit-line-clamp: 7 !important; text-align: justify !important; margin-left: -15px !important;}

Many will be thinking that it means that I will have to scroll the page a lot more. And that's correct, but first scrolling is very easy and compared to the amount of pages you avoid opening, it's well worth it.

In addition, on many occasions, the full text is displayed in these seven lines of text or less. Therefore, it is often unnecessary to open the page.

Obviously, if the post contains only three lines, only those three lines will be shown; seven is the maximum.

For those who do not have Stylus installed or do not intend to do so, you can use the script that @ luetage posted in this link:

In this case, it applies as follows:

// ==UserScript== // @name Vivaldi Forum : 1.- Expanding the text // @namespace // @version 1.0 // @description Expanding the text // @match https://forum.vivaldi.net/* // ==/UserScript== (function () { "use strict"; const css = ` .lastpost .post-content {max-height: calc(1.5em * 8) !important; width: 320px !important; -webkit-line-clamp: 7 !important; text-align: justify !important; margin-left: -15px !important;} `; function _async() { return new Promise((resolve) => { requestAnimationFrame(resolve); }); } async function _wait() { while (!document.body) { await _async(); } return true; } function inject() { _wait().then(() => { const style = document.createElement("style"); style.id = "usrjs-A-NAME"; style.innerHTML = css; document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(style); }); } inject(); })();

Paste it in a text editor and save it with the name Moretext.user.js in a safe place without deleting it.

Open the extension page with Developer on and drag it.

2.- HIGHLIGHTING WHO THE POST IS ADDRESSED TO

Before the update the user name was a selector so it could be highlighted without any problem. Now it is an indivisible part of the text:

But with this script you can make it stand out:

// ==UserScript== // @name Vivaldi Forum : 2.- Highlighting who the post is addressed to // @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/ // @version 2.2 // @description Highlighting who the post is addressed to, incluso con coma u otro signo de puntuación después // @match https://forum.vivaldi.net/* // @grant none // ==/UserScript== (function () { 'use strict'; // 💡 Inyectar CSS directamente const style = document.createElement('style'); style.textContent = ` .usuario-mention { color:#3f81ea; } `; document.head.appendChild(style); const procesarMenciones = (elemento) => { elemento.querySelectorAll('.post-content').forEach(el => { if (!el.dataset.mentionsProcessed) { el.innerHTML = el.innerHTML.replace( /(@[\w.-]+)(?=[\s,.:;!?)]|$)/g, (_, match) => `<span class="usuario-mention">${match}</span>` ); el.dataset.mentionsProcessed = 'true'; } }); }; // Soporte para contenido cargado dinámicamente const observer = new MutationObserver((mutations) => { for (const mutation of mutations) { mutation.addedNodes.forEach(node => { if (node.nodeType === 1) { procesarMenciones(node); } }); } }); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true }); // Procesamiento inicial window.addEventListener('load', () => { procesarMenciones(document); setTimeout(() => procesarMenciones(document), 1000); }); })();

You can change the color of the text in color: #3f81ea

3.- DO NOT DISPLAY THE REFERENCE TO THE THREAD

It makes no sense to show this kind of text in the last post, since logically he said it in that thread:

So we passed on this:

To this:

Script:

// ==UserScript== // @name Vivaldi Forum : 3.- Do not display the reference to the thread // @namespace https://forum.vivaldi.net // @version 1.0 // @description Remove text from "said" to ":" in .post-content // @match https://forum.vivaldi.net/* // @grant none // ==/UserScript== (function () { 'use strict'; function cleanSaidToColon() { document.querySelectorAll('.post-content:not([data-cleaned])').forEach(el => { let html = el.innerHTML; const regex = /(\bsaid\b.*?):/i; const match = html.match(regex); if (match) { html = html.replace(match[0], ':'); el.innerHTML = html; } el.setAttribute('data-cleaned', 'true'); }); } // Run initially and then on dynamic content load const observer = new MutationObserver(cleanSaidToColon); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true }); cleanSaidToColon(); })();

4.- DO NOT DISPLAY IMAGE TEXT

As in the previous case, the text of the image was a selector p , easy to remove with uBO:

forum.vivaldi.net##p:has-text(png):style(display: none !important;) forum.vivaldi.net##p:has-text(jpg):style(display: none !important;) forum.vivaldi.net##p:has-text(jpeg):style(display: none !important;)

In this case, almost 3 lines of text are lost by displaying the image text between [ and ] :

After applying the following script, the 3 lines of text that were missing are displayed:

// ==UserScript== // @name Vivaldi Forum : 4.- Not display image text // @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/ // @version 1.0 // @description Not display image text // @match https://forum.vivaldi.net/* // @grant none // ==/UserScript== (function () { 'use strict'; function ocultarTextoEntreCorchetes() { const posts = document.querySelectorAll('.post-content'); posts.forEach(post => { const walker = document.createTreeWalker(post, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT, null, false); const nodosTexto = []; while (walker.nextNode()) { nodosTexto.push(walker.currentNode); } nodosTexto.forEach(nodo => { const original = nodo.textContent; const modificado = original.replace(/\[[^\]]*\]/g, ''); if (original !== modificado) { nodo.textContent = modificado; } }); }); } function iniciarObservador() { ocultarTextoEntreCorchetes(); const observer = new MutationObserver((mutations) => { for (const mutation of mutations) { mutation.addedNodes.forEach(node => { if (node.nodeType === 1) { ocultarTextoEntreCorchetes(); } }); } }); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true }); } window.addEventListener('load', iniciarObservador); })();

5.- ADD USER NAME AFTER AVATAR EN LAST POST

The team reinstated the username of the user who created the thread. Now, we just need to see who is posting.

It is achieved with this script:

// ==UserScript== // @name Vivaldi Forum : 5.- Add user name after avatar en last post // @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/ // @version 1.2 // @description Add user name after avatar en last post // @match https://forum.vivaldi.net/* // @grant GM_addStyle // ==/UserScript== (function () { 'use strict'; // Añadir estilos CSS directamente const css = ` .nombre-usuario { margin-left: 4px; color: #d8d8d8 !important; } .col-lg-6 { width: 65% !important;} `; // Compatible con GM_addStyle o fallback manual if (typeof GM_addStyle !== 'undefined') { GM_addStyle(css); } else { const style = document.createElement('style'); style.textContent = css; document.head.appendChild(style); } function agregarNombreUsuario() { document.querySelectorAll('.lastpost .ps-2').forEach(container => { const avatarLink = container.querySelector('a.avatar-tooltip'); if (!avatarLink || avatarLink.querySelector('.nombre-usuario')) return; const username = avatarLink.getAttribute('title')?.trim(); if (!username) return; const usernameSpan = document.createElement('span'); usernameSpan.className = 'nombre-usuario'; usernameSpan.textContent = ` ${username}`; avatarLink.appendChild(usernameSpan); }); } function iniciarObservador() { agregarNombreUsuario(); const observer = new MutationObserver(() => { agregarNombreUsuario(); }); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true }); } window.addEventListener('load', iniciarObservador); })();

In the last 4 scripts you can use the same system of installing them as micro-extensions as shown in the first script.

The scripts work even if you have infinite scroll defined in your forum settings.