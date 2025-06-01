Heading. I use this browser for the sake of good performance on Android 11 (which is typical for chrome browsers) and advertising filters (which is not typical for them). Otherwise, the attitude towards the android interface is neutral and negative. I don't use any differences from chrome. I don't have the necessary functions, such as adding a search engine or a well-functioning translator. It's not like I add search engines every day, but it's interesting how to do it if you don't have a PC. Besides, I added it there, but it doesn't sync. With one device yes, with the other no. Riddle.

Let's move on to the PC. The situation is even worse here, all these added features are getting in the way. And it is impossible to disable anything! The crooked translator cannot be disabled, and the "reading mode" that breaks the site cannot be removed from the address bar. There's not enough space there anyway, besides, you can't change the order and position of the extensions side by side. When you try to click on the extension, you get into the reading mode and break the site!

Settings are hell, a million contradictory settings. And because they are not thought out, this browser cannot be configured. You can't even remember anything. By the way, is the search added manually, what?

I was also amused by the context menu when selecting text. If you select any word, for example "****", the item appears on ****.сом . Who came up with this improvement? Why should I tolerate and get used to such an innovation? There are a million settings, but the important ones can't be adjusted!

All of this cannot be disabled. And not by chance. Because the company needs all your data, for example, what you translate, what you read carefully in reading mode (although who uses it). Even the VPN was built in. By the way, I don't mind this point, but as a fact.

To summarize, the model is clear. Of the valuable things here is the adblock on the mobile, everything else is just add-ons and impairments that collect data. This confirms that they do not listen to the wishes of users. This forum is just a fiction. It will also be sold later.