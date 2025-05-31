I really wonder how this can happen (especially the thing with the 500 errors, usually generated by the webserver, not the browser). I use multiple Macs and never had any issue (not even similar) to everything listed here.

Because you mention you already tried the usual troubleshooting, I think you already tried to start the browser without extensions or already removed them to test, if maybe those caused the issues?

Is it an Intel Mac or ARM based (Apple Silicon / M*-Chip)?

Did you already try to fully reinstall the browser including removing those things from your Library/ folder (in your User folder, not the system wide one):

Preferences/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.plist

Caches/Vivaldi/

Application Support/Vivaldi/

and the Vivaldi App from your program folder.

Then reboot the system and try reinstalling the browser.

DANGER ZONE

This would be a completely fresh start (so remember to save bookmarks etc. if you don't use the sync service and possibly data from extensions too) This will wipe everything Vivaldi related from your system and the browser starts really fresh after reinstallation!