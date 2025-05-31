-
beardedviking
I have really loved using Vivaldi since moving over from brave a few months ago. Unfortunately the latest update has now rendered the browser completely unusable, too many issues for me including all those listed by other users:
Can't close tabs
Tabs/windows move about
Can't exit browser
Constant 500 errors when browsing local networks
Erratic scrolling behavior
I have tried all the recommended "fixes" on here but the MacOS version is seriously broken and until the devs acknowledge that it's just not worth bothering with.
Shame, I thought I'd found my perfect browser here.
WerewolfAX Supporters
I really wonder how this can happen (especially the thing with the 500 errors, usually generated by the webserver, not the browser). I use multiple Macs and never had any issue (not even similar) to everything listed here.
Because you mention you already tried the usual troubleshooting, I think you already tried to start the browser without extensions or already removed them to test, if maybe those caused the issues?
Is it an Intel Mac or ARM based (Apple Silicon / M*-Chip)?
Did you already try to fully reinstall the browser including removing those things from your
Library/folder (in your User folder, not the system wide one):
Preferences/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.plist
Caches/Vivaldi/
Application Support/Vivaldi/
and the Vivaldi App from your program folder.
Then reboot the system and try reinstalling the browser.
DANGER ZONE
This would be a completely fresh start (so remember to save bookmarks etc. if you don't use the sync service and possibly data from extensions too) This will wipe everything Vivaldi related from your system and the browser starts really fresh after reinstallation!
@WerewolfAX has a good suggestion. If you want to just try starting a clean copy of vivaldi you can also do this using SPB
Once you have SPB installed run the following command from the terminal :
~/bin/start-private-browser.bash --browser vivaldi
If you have an old version of bash on your system (quite possible on a mac), then you could also start it with the following commands :
export spb_browser_name="vivaldi" export spb_browser_path="/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi" ~/bin/start-private-browser.bash
Remember that anything in that session will be deleted when you exit Vivaldi!
WerewolfAX Supporters
@meb34 said in Too many issues to continue using on MacOS:
If you want to just try starting a clean copy of vivaldi
If you just want to test a clean profile without extensions (like if the browser was freshly downloaded) that reverts back after browser restart, you don't even need a script like @meb34 mentioned.
Just running
/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivaldi-test-profile" --disable-extensions
in terminal is already sufficient then to quickly test if it makes a difference.
This command also was my only suggestion in this case of scenario. I tend to avoid 3rd-party scripts and stuff if I can do something with the standard tools of the OS. With this you also can ensure that the command only does what it should do and not cause other problems maybe.
That said, I never heard of or tested the script meb34 mentioned, if I need a "clean start" or a blank test environment I only work with the command from this post.
No additional scripts or tools involved.