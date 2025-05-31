-
Windows, desktop - after the update everything is painfully slow and lags.
Vivaldi is barely usable at the moment.
Is anyone else experiencing this as well?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Piff
Hi and no, fast as always.
It happen sometimes a third party security software "think" Vivaldi is alien after a major update.
Do you use one?
You may can see activity in the Windows Task Manager using Vivaldi.
Please don't downgrade Vivaldi, this is not recommended and can break your user profile.
-
Same here, painfully slow and lags.
-
marujoneto
Hello, I'm having a lot of trouble with how long Vivaldi takes to load. It's taking about 30 to 40 minutes to start being usable, because it's been crashing. I don't know how to identify what might be causing this. Looking at the task manager, I don't know which of the many Microsoft services, besides Vivaldi, might be affecting the loading. This problem has never occurred before. I use Windows 11. Any guidance is welcome. Additionally, I would also like to know if I can recover all the data that is synchronized in the current Vivaldi by formatting the notebook and installing Linux. Or do I have to take any additional steps?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@marujoneto
Hi, first check your extensions, users report:
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Close Duplicate Tabs" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Image Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Perplexity" Change startup settings.
I can be any extension, maybe disable all for a test.
Lazy loading has to be enabled in Settings > General.
For sync, it is not a backup, many thing are not synced but you can copy some files and folders over to a Linux install.
Make a backup of your profile folder "Default".
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
-
marujoneto
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi painfully slow after the update:
@marujoneto
Hi, first check your extensions, users report:
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Close Duplicate Tabs" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Image Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Perplexity" Change startup settings.
I can be any extension, maybe disable all for a test.
Lazy loading has to be enabled in Settings > General.
For sync, it is not a backup, many thing are not synced but you can copy some files and folders over to a Linux install.
Make a backup of your profile folder "Default".
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Thanks for the reply. I don't have any extensions in Vivaldi, other than Proton VPN, which is already installed and I don't use. Anyway, if I don't find a solution I'll start a clean install.