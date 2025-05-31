-
Guys, why not let these interfering points disable these interfering points: the translation button and reading mode?
I do not use them, they are bad and poorly drawn, even the bookmark button is like this! They are knocked out of the general interface.
In chrome and even in Edge they can be disabled. But here things are constantly imposed on me!
-
Can this be done? I hate!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bestarrd Since this can be done with some CSS it probably won’t be done with an option in Settings. Search the Modifications Forum or ask there. I expect someone will soon see this topic, and offer a solution.
I use this code to hide the Ad-blocker icon, but reader view and translate are useful where they are available. I never use the Bookmark icon, but it shows me if a page has already been bookmarked.
/Hide Ad-blocker Icon/
.UrlBar-AddressField .button-toolbar.ContentBlocker-Control {display: none;}
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop on
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Custom CSS for removing the buttons:
.UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"], .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Reader"], .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Bookmark"] { display: none; }
-
@Pathduck It doesn't work. I chose a folder with Custom.css, inserted this code into the cubom.css file, and restarted the browser. Nothing.
-
Before < - > After adding the code:
Do you you follow the instruction in the modding forum section?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
-
@mib2berlin I did all this.
I have Arch and the file was placed in home/Vivaldi CSS/custom.css
-
@bestarrd
You created a new empty file and add the code, or did you copy the default custom.css and added the code?
I have my files in a cloud folder:
-
It was in this form that I inserted:
.UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"],
.UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Reader"] {
display: none;
}
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@bestarrd
This seems correct without the bookmark line.
Sounds stupid but have you restarted Vivaldi?
This is my file:
https://hastebin.com/share/figuzesizi.css
-
@mib2berlin About 10.
I changed the location of CSS, thinking that Home does not read.
Well, I went through all these stages and everything turned out on Windows.
True, then he abandoned this idea. Because CSS is self-deception. This cannot be compared with a native interface
-
@bestarrd
No, it is one of the main features of Vivaldi.
They cant add settings for everything or more for everyone.
Use it or live with the icons, really we just try to help you.
-
@mib2berlin I appreciate the help and I'm trying to solve this problem. It's better than nothing.
I just wanted to say that there are more significant things that cannot be solved in this way. For example, make some elements collapsible or the like.
-
@bestarrd said in Delete unnecessary elements from the address bar:
they are bad and poorly drawn
I don't agree with this statement, but I don't see obstacles why user cannot remove it itself, using right-click mouse (Customize > Remove from Toolbar) ), just like I always remove "home page" icon.
-
Streptococcus
How would I remove the Feeds button from the address bar? I tried [title^="Feeds"] but that did not work.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Streptococcus The best is if you learn to inspect the UI yourself, so you can find the necessary code
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
Also, if you hover over the button, you will see the title attribute, which (afaik) is the only way to target this element. Since it ends with "feeds" we need to use:
.UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title$="feeds"] { display: none; }
See: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Attribute_selectors
-
Streptococcus
@Pathduck
That code works. Thanks.