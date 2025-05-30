I really enjoyed using the "high contrast mode" in Samsung Internet. It can help with readability and battery life on OLED devices.



The idea is to make the background and UI elements not just dark, but truly black.

This is what the default dark mode looks like in Samsung Internet:



And this is what the high contrast mode looks like:



The high contrast mode also canges the color of certain text to make it more readable.

Default:



High contrast:



I can see how this is personal preference but I simply prefer this.