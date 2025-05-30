-
Picture-in-picture (PIP) should remember the last place it was on screen so it should start itself where it was last closed. Opera and other browsers' PIP behaves this way. However on my computer, PIP always opens the window in the top left corner of my screen, making me adjust it every time. It is quite annoying.
Pesala
@erkanaydin For me, the PiP window position is already remembered, even after a restart of Vivaldi.
What are you OS and Vivaldi versions?
What setting is enabled in Settings, General, Startup?
Mine is set to Last Session.
@Pesala Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.4.3684.43.
Startup setting is set to Start Page. The thing is in Opera my startup setting is start fresh, and it still remembers the last position where PiP was used. Tying this feature to startup setting makes no sense to me, and I'm not even sure it's tied to that.
I tested this on my laptop and there it remembers where the last place where the PIP window was. Submitting a bug report instead.