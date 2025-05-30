-
how to reproduce;
0 navigate to social.vivaldi.net
1a browser main menu "add page to->home screen->install"
1b browser main menu "add page to->home screen->create shortcut"
In either of these cases an icon is placed correctly on the home screen, but in either case it just opens Vivaldi with the normal browser startup screen.
V is set as the default browser. Tried restarting.
V 7.4.3691.52 version code 536910052
Android 13 / laihana.gen-3501-66,laihana.gen-3501-66
Sony Xperia 5 III
What could be the matter or what am I misunderstanding?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Logophant
Hi, I cant reproduce this on my device, specs in my signature.
Install create an app like window, Shortcut open a new tab in Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin Thanks for the input. I wonder now what exactly could be wrong with my phone's configuration...
mib2berlin Soprano
@Logophant
I am sorry but I have no idea and I fear we don't have many Sony mobile users here.
Does it work with other Chromium browsers like Brave or even Chrome?
@mib2berlin It did (if I remember) work with Chrome. This was before I had installed Vivaldi on the phone. I realized it was a PWA and not a standalone app, and since the vague idea is to de-googlify, I deleted the PWA, and installed Vivaldi, etc.
I wonder if there is any easy way to troubleshoot the issue?
@Logophant
I couldn't reproduce the issue either, but you could test whether it works for you in the Snapshot version of the browser.
You can install it from the Play Store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot.
@jane.n Thank you, I tried this now but unfortunately it still didn't work.
I also now tried switching on "allow install unknown apps" for the browser .. but still no dice.
Funny thing, if I install the PWA from within Google Chrome ... it seems to actually work, but it opens in Google Chrome
What about other websites? Can they be installed as PWAs in Vivaldi?
@jane.n A very good question. I tried now with the "Treebo" PWA. It also has the same behavior (Vivaldi opens with a full interface with it's default startup page)
-
We have had a minor update since you reported the issue, so I'd suggest updating the app and trying again.
I also saw recommendations for clearing the cache and making sure that you're logged into your account in Google's Play Store.
Whether they'll help, I don't know, but I suppose they're worth trying.
Aaron Translator
