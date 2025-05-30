-
Can I get some recommendations for a smartwatch?
The person receiving the smartwatch spends a lot of time at work, but they cannot have their cellphone at work & there is very little internet usage at work.
So I am looking for a smartwatch that can save it's daily information in memory until it can connect to the owner's cellphone when they get home.
I'd like to get a smartwatch that's able to:
- Get notifications (calendar, alarms, maybe texts)
- Play music (not too important)
- Has some fitness tracking (mostly step-counting & heart rate)
- Has good battery life (7-10 days or more would be nice)
- Has some water-resistance/water-proofing
@Arachnid, personally I'd always recommend Apple Watch - but for your purpose in particular I'd go for an Amazfit Active 2:
- Notifications: Calendar, alarms, and notifications (if paired with a phone before work).
- Music: Music storage and playback on some models.
- Fitness tracking: Steps, heart rate, sleep, and more.
- Battery life: Typically 7–14 days, sometimes longer.
- Water resistance: 5ATM or higher in most models.
- Offline use: Data is stored locally and syncs later.
@VivaLa77
Thank you for the recommendation.
I'll look into the Amazfit Active 2, sounds promising for the owner's needs.
