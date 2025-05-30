I have recently switched to Vivaldi from Google Chrome, and am overwall very happy. However, on a page I use for work, I have an issue. On this page, I can click a link to display a "pop-up" with details.

The pop-up displays a scrillable text box, and some buttons like close and print (screenshot below). When this pop-up is shown, the whole page freezes. I can't scroll the text box, cant click the buttons etc. After a while (if i leave the page there) the pop-up will close, and everything is fine.

Anyone had this issue and solved it?