I have recently switched to Vivaldi from Google Chrome, and am overwall very happy. However, on a page I use for work, I have an issue. On this page, I can click a link to display a "pop-up" with details.
The pop-up displays a scrillable text box, and some buttons like close and print (screenshot below). When this pop-up is shown, the whole page freezes. I can't scroll the text box, cant click the buttons etc. After a while (if i leave the page there) the pop-up will close, and everything is fine.
Anyone had this issue and solved it?
@af01dk Any error message in Devtools → Console?
Something like
Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
No nothing there, but actually it works perfectly now (just did a lookup again to check the console).
I had the issue on several occasions, not sure if an update or restart might have fixed it.
I'll keep an eye on it, and will take a look at the console for error messages if it occurs again.
Thanks for input though
@DoctorG said in Page freezes when displaying a in-screen pop-up (java-script?):
Any error message in Devtools → Console?
Something like Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
Hello. I'm facing the following issue on the website https://nauengine.org/en.
Is it possible to fix this without using this fix https://github.com/99y99/Vivaldi_Scroll_Fix ?
Thank you.
@Amney said in Page freezes when displaying a in-screen pop-up (java-script?):
Is it possible to fix this without using this fix https://github.com/99y99/Vivaldi_Scroll_Fix ?
No.
The freeze of scrolling is a Vivaldi bug which appeared some months after Vivaldi got some bug fix for other scrolling issues.
That is already a reported bug in Vivaldi bug tracker and needs a fix as it breaks websites.
@Amney I have this happen (no vertical scroll bar) from time to time and this Bookmarklet often does the job for a particular page.
The Page Action "Page Minimap" can work too by grabbing the view area in the minimap and dragging it up/down.
These are just workarounds till we get a fix
javascript:var r="html,body{overflow-y: visible !important;}"; var s=document.createElement("style"); s.type="text/css"; s.appendChild(document.createTextNode(r)); document.body.appendChild(s); void 0;
@lfisk Thanks.
@lfisk Enhanced bookmarklet for unlocking of scroll, to preserve visited address:
javascript:var%20r=%22html,body%7Boverflow-y:%20visible%20!important;%7D%22;%20var%20s=document.createElement(%22style%22);%20s.type=%22text/css%22;%20s.appendChild(document.createTextNode(r));%20document.body.appendChild(s);%20if(history.replaceState)%7Bwindow.history.replaceState(%7B%7D,%22%22,location.href);%7D;%20void%200;
@lfisk said in Page freezes when displaying a in-screen pop-up (java-script?):
I have this happen (no vertical scroll bar) from time to time and this Bookmarklet often does the job for a particular page.
The Page Action "Page Minimap" can work too by grabbing the view area in the minimap and dragging it up/down.
These are just workarounds till we get a fix
@DoctorG said in Page freezes when displaying a in-screen pop-up (java-script?):
No.
The freeze of scrolling is a Vivaldi bug which appeared some months after Vivaldi got some bug fix for other scrolling issues.
That is already a reported bug in Vivaldi bug tracker and needs a fix as it breaks websites.
Understood, thank you for your answers. In that case, I will use the temporary solution of a page minimap until the fix is implemented.
Thank you.