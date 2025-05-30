-
Hello everybody,
I cannot see my history which is older than one year.
Please what should you do in order to see it?
@auie
Hi, first I would check the setting in Settings > Privacy and Security:
@mib2berlin
Thank you mib2berlin, I already have:
"Save browsing history:
no limit"
@auie
Then Vivaldi save the history since beginning of time, except you are on a different device and use sync for the history.
On this device history goes back to the first time you start syncing.
@mib2berlin
Thank you mib3berlin.
I didn't understand well your answer.
I use a system that I use sometimes.
When I see the hudge number of bookmarks that I have, this implies that I already synced. If I already synced, I did it at the begining of the use of this system and I synced everything.
@auie
Sync doesn't sync the complete history, if you sync a new device it start syncing.
It depends when you installed Vivaldi on this system, history sync was implemented in Vivaldi 7.2 iirc, this is only a few months ago.
So on you main system is the full history but not on other systems.
If you really need it you can copy the file History over from your main system.
Open Help > About to show where your profile folder "Default" is, there is the file.
Thank you mib2berlin