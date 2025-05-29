Not sure how to find your bug (VB-117513) for this issue but I'm having the same problem. It has been fine for months since I added a webmail calendar connecting to my Exchange server account until I recently changed the smart-host on the Exchange server. No username/passwords have been changed and this shouldn't have anything to do with it. Nothing was changed in Vivaldi or the Exchange server other than the smarthost.

I can run a Test and it says "Connected to web calendar, Found 33 event(s)." Bug I keep getting these errors in Vivaldi:

[sync, parser]Error getting event from server for calendar 6. HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found undefined

16:59:50.302

Not sure which calendar this is referring to but all ran Test for the three I have and they all connect fine.

Running Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Tried updating to latest (7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)) but same issue.

After updating Vivaldi to latest version the error is more specific now:

"17:58:27.985 error [Calendar - sync, parser] Error getting event from server for calendar 6. 404 /caldav/v2/cln2sor1dpgm8qb1dohmgrrcd5i62ua0ctp6utbg5pr2sor1dhimsp31e8n6errfctm6abj3dtmg@virtual/events/[email protected]"

So it seems to be my Google calendar but I don't see any issues with it since I can see its events in Vivaldi Calendar (just the default public holidays since I don't really use this calendar).

Any ideas?