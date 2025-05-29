-
Getting the following error in calendar status.
[caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:14.518 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:14.955 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:15.378 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:15.946 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:16.385 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:16.844 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. -1 Failed to fetch
08:38:19.713 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:20.132 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:20.551 warn [Calendar - caldav] Error getting event. 404 Server response: Calendar object not found
08:38:20.768 error [Calendar - caldav] Error creating event on server.
Retrying on next sync. Server response: An If-None-Match header was specified, but the ETag matched (or * was specified). 412 {"alarmId":"0","allDay":false,"calendarId":"4","categories":"","complete":false,"completed":0,"component_class":"","deletePending":false,"description":"","end_recurring":0,"etag":"","eventTypeId":"0","href":"","ical":"","id":"2388","invites":[],"is_recurring":false,"location":"","notifications":[],"organizer":"","percentage_complete":0,"priority":0,"recurrenceExceptions":[],"rrule":"","sequence":0,"status":"","syncPending":true,"task":false,"timezone":"America/Los_Angeles","title":"developer - planete","trash":false,"trash_time":0,
-
@ResearchScientist Which mail/caldav provider?
Which Vivaldi version?
-
Provider : vivaldi web mail
Version : 7.4.3684.43 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ResearchScientist
I guess you use the internal calendar client.
We need more information, did you add an event?
Does the calendar test work in Settings > Calendar:
-
@mib2berlin
Yes, correct. I ran the test and it found all 10 calendars. I'm able to add and delete events. Error pops up each time I open vivaldi.
-
@ResearchScientist Deleted in Clendar status popup the log.
Restart.
you get still the error?
Then it is a Vivaldi calendar server issue with your account.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Do not forget to tell them the error messages you posted at start thread.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG
Ok, I filed a bug report VB-117513.
Thanks. Loving Vivaldi!
-
Not sure how to find your bug (VB-117513) for this issue but I'm having the same problem. It has been fine for months since I added a webmail calendar connecting to my Exchange server account until I recently changed the smart-host on the Exchange server. No username/passwords have been changed and this shouldn't have anything to do with it. Nothing was changed in Vivaldi or the Exchange server other than the smarthost.
I can run a Test and it says "Connected to web calendar, Found 33 event(s)." Bug I keep getting these errors in Vivaldi:
[sync, parser]Error getting event from server for calendar 6. HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found undefined
16:59:50.302
Not sure which calendar this is referring to but all ran Test for the three I have and they all connect fine.
Running Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Tried updating to latest (7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)) but same issue.
After updating Vivaldi to latest version the error is more specific now:
"17:58:27.985 error [Calendar - sync, parser] Error getting event from server for calendar 6. 404 /caldav/v2/cln2sor1dpgm8qb1dohmgrrcd5i62ua0ctp6utbg5pr2sor1dhimsp31e8n6errfctm6abj3dtmg@virtual/events/[email protected]"
So it seems to be my Google calendar but I don't see any issues with it since I can see its events in Vivaldi Calendar (just the default public holidays since I don't really use this calendar).
Any ideas?
-
I saw with my CAlDAV server similar issues after some Vivaldi updates.
For me Settings → Calendar and removing account and adding again helped.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for the response. It seems, at least for today, the issue is gone after I updated to the latest version. But that feels more like coincidence since I was still getting the same errors even after the update yesterday. Not sure why nothing today but the day's not over yet.