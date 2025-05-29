-
I'm not sure if this already possible, but I didn't see any option. So basically, when I choose this command, I don't want to hibernate background tabs in other workspaces, but only in the active workspace. Good idea or not?
-
Guys, does this feature already exist or what? Perhaps it's hidden somewhere? Actually, I just noticed that there also isn't an option to hibernate background tabs, except for the current tabstack, is this correct?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RasheedHolland
Hi, the windows panel is your friend, hibernate active workspace with the context menu:
-
RasheedHolland
@mib2berlin said in Give option to ''Hibernate Background Tabs'' per workspace:
@RasheedHolland
Hi, the windows panel is your friend, hibernate active workspace with the context menu:
Thanks, but I don't use the sidebar. And what I meant is that when I'm inside a tabstack, I want to hibernate all other background tabs, except for the background tabs inside the active tabstack, is this possible?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RasheedHolland
You cant really manage many tabs, workspaces and windows without the windows panel.
No other way to hibernate active workspaces.
I cant help with tab stacks, I don't use it.
-
@mib2berlin said in Give option to ''Hibernate Background Tabs'' per workspace:
@RasheedHolland
You cant really manage many tabs, workspaces and windows without the windows panel.
No other way to hibernate active workspaces.
I cant help with tab stacks, I don't use it.
I have no problem managing tabs without the sidebar, so I'm not sure what you mean. But I already figured out that the stuff that I'm looking for is not available, so I hope developers will implement it.
-
IINW,
There's a RC Menu entry for that on Customize.
Even can be added as a Mouse Gesture.
Check there
-
RasheedHolland
@Zalex108 said in Give option to ''Hibernate Background Tabs'' per workspace:
There's a RC Menu entry for that on Customize.
Even can be added as a Mouse Gesture.
Check there
Can you give some more info? I really don't see any other options. Currently the only options I see is to hibernate background tabs, so no way to hibernate only certain stacks and to exclude workspaces, this stuff really should be added.
-
First you said Hibernate Workspaces, now Stacks.
For Stacks IDK, for Workspaces, look at Appearance, Custom Menu, Tabs, search Hibernate.
-
@Zalex108 said in Give option to ''Hibernate Background Tabs'' per workspace:
First you said Hibernate Workspaces, now Stacks.
For Stacks IDK, for Workspaces, look at Appearance, Custom Menu, Tabs, search Hibernate.
My mistake, of course there already is an option to hibernate tabstacks. But I would like an option to hibernate background tabs inside a stack. But I did just see that when you select certain tabs (inside stack), you can only hibernate these selected tabs, pretty cool.