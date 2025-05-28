-
I can change the search engine settings in the Vivaldi settings, but after a browser restart both URL and Suggest URL's are back to the initial values.
This is the case for existing search engines as well as new added search engines. Am I overlooking a save button? Syncing is disabled.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@101bram Engines autosave, you don’t have to do anything after input. What your exact problem is, is hard to tell without more information. Try saving a new engine on an additional fresh profile, then restart.
@luetage Same problem on a new or guest profile. Is it possible to see some logs (to for example rule out a permission problem, where settings cannot be saved to disk?)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@101bram You can open the devtools for the UI and check the console for errors. Issue the “Developer Tools” command when on the settings page (e.g. through quick commands or main menu → tools), this will open them. But it’s unlikely this is a permission problem, because all of your settings are stored to your profile. If it were, none of your settings would persist.
@luetage hi, luetage, I have the same problem as 101bram where the new added search engine url reset to default after vivaldi restart. And i can't figure out how to open "Developer Tools" on Settings page. Even though i open developer Tools on other page, there is no any error in console.