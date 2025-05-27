I am using Google Calendar for work. I am invited to meetings by co-workers. I have both once only events and recurring events.

When a meeting that I'm invited to is moved (day or time is changed) by the owner, Vivaldi Calendar shows the event as its original time and it does not change.

The error logs shows "404" responses for the events and then errors deleting the event. I suspect that the event has disappeared from the server, hence the 404, but for some reason the local copy of the event isn't removed.