Currently: If user wants to mail a web page to another party,
User clicks in open page > Send by Mail
Vivaldi automatically creates Mail Draft & copied URL address
User selects copied URL, turns it into a link
User adds Send To address
User clicks Send
Suggestion:
In open page, user clicks URL within address bar
Vivaldi creates Mail Draft with URL presented as a link
User adds Send To address
User clicks Send
I've also thought about being able to Append URL to same draft using same process.
Comments?
@janrif You marked this topic as a Question, meaning it gets a big sign saying "Unsolved".
You're asking for comments. What would be the criteria for you marking this as solved?
yojimbo274064400
It is likely Vivaldi used RFC 6068 - The 'mailto' URI Scheme to implement Send by Mail and that only supports text/plain.
NB Most modern email client will display links in a plain text message as clickable links, i.e. there is no need to do this yourself.
@yojimbo274064400 I like it but what would happen if the user clicked the URL and simply wanted to copy it rather than send by mail?
yojimbo274064400
@janrif, can you give further context, i.e. where is copied URL used?
Maybe in another browser or a note or to Facebook, etc....????
yojimbo274064400
It is dependent on whether the other target into which you paste converts the plain text link into a clickable link, i.e. paste into LIbreOffice Writer and it is displayed as:
If you know target location supports HTML then consider using a command chain, for example Command Chain Recipes | Vivaldi Forum. When pasted into LIbreOffice Writer it is displayed as:
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This would not work unless there is an actual
mailtolink inside the address bar. It would have to be manually typed in (example):
mailto:[email protected]
Manually typing such a link in the address bar and pressing ENTER, correctly launches Vivaldi Mail and auto-populates the address in the To: field.