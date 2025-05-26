@ shakavin The issue in the linked bug report is different from the one in OP, because it is about a dragged tab landing in a different position. The report neither mentions full screen, nor a separate monitor, so there wasn’t really a chance to reproduce it in the first place.

I know reporting bugs is hard, but try not to talk about the issue in general and what you imagine could be the cause for it. A bug report should be short and to the point. When it asks you to provide steps to reproduce, this is in the literal sense.

E.g.

From a default profile go to tab settings and change tabs to left side Open 3 startpage tabs Issue the fullscreen mode command from quick commands Drag the second tab under the third tab and release

The tab should be in third position now, but instead it is in the first position.

Clearly, this is a made up bug report only resembling the issue at hand, but has nothing to do with it; but it should give you a sense how to approach it. If you are still willing, issue a new report and try to make it count. Always attempt the reproduction from a fresh (new) profile. Reports that can’t be reproduced waste not only your time, but potentially also the time of developers.