This only happens to me after Vivaldi has been open for more than an hour or so. I occasionally click on a tab to switch to it, and instead, it registers as a drag, and it opens in a new window. I would have only just clicked, not holding down the click to drag, and it registers as such. It's extremely annoying, this issue has been going on for the past 6 months and was fixed in a previous release, and has somehow been reverted. I'm not sure if this was reported in the past or not, but it's extremely affecting my productivity since I like having multiple windows open and keeping my tabs organised. By opening another window constantly, it's infuriatingly slowing down my process.
Please investigate this issue, I'm sure it's a very small thing. I'm a web developer and haven't really had any experience working on an actual browser. I'm confident it would be resolved if the condition for dragging was changed to at least having a variance of more than a tab's length before registering as opening in a new window.
@keelanakax3 There are two reports about it from macOS users, one from 2023 the other a year later. Neither could be reproduced. The issue is real, but you will need to come up with reproduction steps from a clean profile, which ideally don’t include keeping the browser running for hours. Post the steps here, then other macOS users can try to reproduce the issue. Afterwards you can file a bug and this will be your best bet to hopefully get a fix in a timely fashion.
Here is a list of similar issues I found on the forum:
- Tabs drag & drop is broken on Mac full-screen
- Click and drag broken, makes browser unusable
- Issue with switching tabs
- WTF is happening with my tabs? - recording is not available anymore, but it was the same issue. And it made user switch to another browser.
- Weird clicking behavior on tabs
- Tab click opens new window on Mac
- Tabs moving and stacking for reasons I dont know
- Tab issue when click - this one has video
- Clicking a tab moves it
So the issue exists for more then two years and lots of users are struggling from it and it is really sad that it has not been fixed yet.
I also created a bug report with ID VB-107772, but unfortunately, it received an “Unconfirmed, Unable to reproduce” status.
What I am sure of is that to reproduce the issue, Vivaldi needs to be opened in full-screen mode on a SEPARATE monitor. I can’t reproduce it on a default MacBook screen.
@shakavin The issue in the linked bug report is different from the one in OP, because it is about a dragged tab landing in a different position. The report neither mentions full screen, nor a separate monitor, so there wasn’t really a chance to reproduce it in the first place.
I know reporting bugs is hard, but try not to talk about the issue in general and what you imagine could be the cause for it. A bug report should be short and to the point. When it asks you to provide steps to reproduce, this is in the literal sense.
E.g.
- From a default profile go to tab settings and change tabs to left side
- Open 3 startpage tabs
- Issue the fullscreen mode command from quick commands
- Drag the second tab under the third tab and release
The tab should be in third position now, but instead it is in the first position.
Clearly, this is a made up bug report only resembling the issue at hand, but has nothing to do with it; but it should give you a sense how to approach it. If you are still willing, issue a new report and try to make it count. Always attempt the reproduction from a fresh (new) profile. Reports that can’t be reproduced waste not only your time, but potentially also the time of developers.
I've seen this behaviour too
My workaround is to take it out of Fullscreen mode, then stretch the pane till it's almost Fullscreen ~ seems to work ok
Same issue. I don't want a workaround, I want it to work proper like any other browser on full screen.
Is there a fix?
Issue on my end:
- Mac OS 15.5 (24F74)
- Vivaldi on full screen > just clicking on a tab opens it in an entirely new window
I'm experiencing the exact same annoying issues with the tabs. Every time I more or less touch the trackpad on my MacBook, the browser register it as a drag. Unfortunately, this issue makes it impossible to work with the Vivaldi if you, like me, is working with webdesign in the browser. Even writing this reply was a challenge.
Please dig into this problem which I have never experienced before with Firefox og any other browser for that matter.
@NeRoZ thanks for the hint but that kind of workarounds should not be necessary