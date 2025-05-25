-
Running Ubuntu 24.04
I have a very weird problem. While working, I open most of my sites as PWAs, rather than have Vivaldi opened.
I cannot use any PWA opened in Vivaldi to download any files. ChatGPT is the biggest problem, but I have tested and from what I see no file can be downloaded from any PWA.
I can click on "Open in Vivaldi" and the page will open and I can download the file.
This is very frustrating. Any idea what could be doing this?
Could it be Flatpak's new implementation of xdg-desktop-portal?
@justresisting Same on Windows.
Download from ChatGPT fails.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
mib2berlin Soprano
@justresisting @DoctorG
Hi, this bug was reported Yesterday but the reporter don't mentioned Flatpack but the report is confirmed.
VB-117334
Downloading files within PWAs stopped working
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG here is the bug report number:
VB-117366
@justresisting Confirmed by me.
@DoctorG Hello @DoctorG I've waited patiently hoping to hear something, anything back about this issue.
It is greatly affecting my workflows. It is habit for me to open up specific windows, like Photopea.com, in a PWA. Opening up the webpage in Vivaldi closes the Photopea PWA and has resulted in lost work several times.
I have investigated the issue personally and found it to happen on three different computers, running 3 different versions of Linux (Ubuntu, Rocky, and Nobara).
I've also went to the effort to check whether the installation format had anything to do with the problem. My original installation was done via Flatpak, but I also checked on all three computers with the .deb, .rpm and snap versions.
With fresh profiles, in all cases, on all computers, and using all installation media, PWAs simply do not download any files.
The only way to download a file is from within a tab in Vivaldi-stable as a traditional tab.
I've used Vivaldi since early 2016. This is the first time I have ever considered ever using a different browser in eight years. It seems like a very small problem, but it's really affecting my workflows.
Looking forward to hearing back,
Justin.
guidocardino
Exactly the same problem for me
Working on Ubuntu
I usually have some Vivaldi pwas (Shortwave mail, Google meet, a corporate bug tracker,...) and no download is possibile after last update
I had to switch back to Chrome to read my mail attachments in a pwa...
Strangely, the only pwa which actually manage to download files is a planning tool developed by us - perhaps It operates in a different way, opening a new window in JavaScript for the download?
I use Photopea, which is a Photoshop clone, and oddly you can only open up image files from your file manager through the installed Photopea webapp.
I tried to export the PSD file as a PNG and it wouldn't work. Saving as a PSD functioned perfectly though.
There is no rhyme or reason for it.
How did you install Vivaldi, as a .deb, snap or flatpak?
Maybe it's a permissions issue?
mib2berlin Soprano
@justresisting @guidocardino
Hi, just an update of the report.
VB-117334 is confirmed and a developer was pinged but not assigned. The bug has lower priority.
If the bug would get's fixed today, it is tested internal, then published as snapshot build and then in an update of stable 7.4.
Usually such bug fixes get not backported, so you may have to wait for the next stable 7.5.
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you very much work letting mw know the status. And thank you for everything you are doing on these forums.
I appreciate it.
Has anyone noticed that any attempt to download a file within a progressive web app just fails? Like the file doesn't download at all?
If anyone else has noticed this, I'd really appreciate it. I'm curious if a bug has been opened and if it's been assigned to a developer yet. Bugs like this make me not want to use Vivaldi anymore, this is like a complete breaking of my workflow.
-
@lfisk thank you so much. I actually just tried the latest snapshot and saw that you couldn't even install a PWA. So hopefully that means they are working on it.
-
I noticed that in the latest snapshot, it's impossible to even install a PWA. @mib2berlin can you confirm if possibly they're working on fixing some stuff with PWA support, which is why they may have removed that? I would imagine it's temporary, but I'm hoping that means they're fixing this issue and perhaps a few others, like JavaScript alerts not popping up.
@mackid1993 I've been noticing this for weeks. I keep hoping the updates will fix it.
I'm glad I found this thread because I've been searching for others who have run into the same problem.
This affects me too. An older version did work correctly, but I am not sure which version it was. Can we revert to an older version to allow downloads in PWA ? I use PWA pretty extensively, and this bug affects daily work.
@MikeKnap I found that this works in some applications but not others. If you hold down the Ctrl key when clicking on the file, depending on the application, it will redirect it to a new tab in Vivaldi and it will download.
@mackid1993 I will try that and get back to you. Side note: this morning all downloads on a particular website seemed to be broken. I double checked permissions. Using chromium worked just fine. I'm beginning to think something in my profile is weird.
Confirmed on my side as well, issue happens on both WhatsApp PWA, Google Drive PWA and Google Chat PWA.
Using native .rpm install on Fedora 42.
I think issue was fixed in 7.5.3725.3 Snapshot (Testing version, not for regular use) version.
You can test and install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@mackid1993 said in Files from PWAs will not download:
@MikeKnap I found that this works in some applications but not others. If you hold down the Ctrl key when clicking on the file, depending on the application, it will redirect it to a new tab in Vivaldi and it will download.
Be careful with this. Some PWAs such as Photopea may close the PWA when it opens as a tab and I have experienced a loss of work.