@ DoctorG Hello @ DoctorG I've waited patiently hoping to hear something, anything back about this issue.

It is greatly affecting my workflows. It is habit for me to open up specific windows, like Photopea.com, in a PWA. Opening up the webpage in Vivaldi closes the Photopea PWA and has resulted in lost work several times.

I have investigated the issue personally and found it to happen on three different computers, running 3 different versions of Linux (Ubuntu, Rocky, and Nobara).

I've also went to the effort to check whether the installation format had anything to do with the problem. My original installation was done via Flatpak, but I also checked on all three computers with the .deb, .rpm and snap versions.

With fresh profiles, in all cases, on all computers, and using all installation media, PWAs simply do not download any files.

The only way to download a file is from within a tab in Vivaldi-stable as a traditional tab.

I've used Vivaldi since early 2016. This is the first time I have ever considered ever using a different browser in eight years. It seems like a very small problem, but it's really affecting my workflows.

Looking forward to hearing back,

Justin.