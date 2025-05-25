-
Just wanted to report here that on 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (x86_64) I can no longer download files from links within installed PWAs (which I use quite a lot).
I've reported it as bug VB-117334.
Is anyone else experiencing the same issue?
Yep, same here. A real pain in the rear end...
@andylarge @Odaeus I wonder if that is related to this issue I opened a thread for yesterday.
I will read your bug report if I can find it and comment there.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109350/7.4.3684.50-crashes-on-clicking-links-in-pwa-google-chat
Filed my issue as bug VB-117828.
My issue is not yet fixed in 7.4.3684.52. How about yours?
Yes it's still broken unfortunately. I received a confirmation that they were able to reproduce the issue but as always, no information on where it is in the ticket queue.
I love Vivaldi, but their opaque bug handling processes are disappointing.
@Odaeus That's more than I got, though I am more certain that these issues are related.
This is happening for me too, and it's pretty annoying.
And as an aside, agreed about the opaque bug handling.
@ThePfromtheO the post you linked to seems to be discussing bug prioritisation and work capacity.
When we complain about "opaque" bug handling, we mean that there is very little visibility into the process. For example, there is no public issue tracker.
Today's huge bug fix release has VB-117334 marked as fixed!
Can confirm downloads within PWAs are working again as of 7.5.3735.41.
Something weird has happened to the icons displayed in MacOS, they are now smaller with a white border, but we can't have everything.
Thanks to the team!
@Odaeus Yes, I knew, I just wanted to clarify about what's most probably happening with the bug (or rather with the steps towards solving it). Also, do show that you… kind of need(ed) to be a little patient