'Move tab to Workspace' Quick Command should let you use the name of your workspace, rather than workspace number
It'd be nice to be able to type out something like 'Move tab to workspace Music', and have Vivaldi know that I am trying to move the current tab to a workspace named 'Music'. The current quick command only allows you to use numbers (e.g. 'Move tab to workspace 5', see image), and since I'm not aware of the order I have my workspaces in this isn't really useful to me.
I miss this so much i can't believe it's still not in there. It's like noone in the team uses both typed commands and workspaces. It always forces me to use the mouse and breaks the flow.