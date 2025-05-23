-
If you have German speaking friends, share this with them - the channel belongs to the largest German computer magazine c't, the authors and speakers are professional journalists.
https://youtu.be/zdkr23jcF38?feature=shared
@WildEnte, very good video
derDay Supporters
it's funny, that the author is so enthusiastic about features like alternative websearches, tabs at the left/right side or mouse gestures, which are integrated (more or less) since the beginning
@derDay it really doesn't matter so much when these things were implemented (and I'm sure he knows), but more that they are implemented. Most people have no clue what Vivaldi is and what it can do, so the chronologic order really doesn't matter at all for promoting things
crossandroads
I wish I understood German.
He is so fast, I couldn't catch all the subtitles.
@crossandroads here is the transcript (in German, but Vivaldi translate will do a good job)
https://www.heise.de/news/Browser-Alternative-Vivaldi-bietet-Chrome-Kompatibilitaet-mit-mehr-Privatsphaere-10392760.html
crossandroads
They have now also published a short version for people with lower attention spans
DerSchlingel Supporters
They're also having Vivaldi now on their magazine:
https://www.heise.de/ratgeber/Goodbye-Chrome-Warum-Vivaldi-der-bessere-Browser-ist-10439884.html
There's a lot of positive press around Vivaldi, lately.
@DerSchlingel, not so strange, Vivaldi had almost always good reviews in tech publications, more currently as an real EU alternative to Chrome.
@DerSchlingel the user comments are mostly (slightly) negative. The heise.de follower base is rooted strongly in Linux and Firefox
luetage Supporters Soprano
@WildEnte You get mostly negative opinions on almost any browser, unless it’s a new shiny startup.
@luetage, well. there are naturally als negative reviews, but mostly in certain social networks by users, like Lemmy, very centred in Linux and OpenSource, mostly because Vivaldi isn't FOSS. But this is also changing little by little, since th change of Mozilla to an advertising Company and the US surveillance policy.
DerSchlingel Supporters
@WildEnte Some people are almost religious concerning browsers, at least users of Firefox, Brave and Vivaldi. They all have their loyal followers. But what keeps them coming up and leaving negative comments about another browser is a mystery. It seems to me like they‘re confessing that their own choice isn’t that good and needs downvoting others.
But that happens with users of Vivaldi as well. Whereas users of Chrome and Edge hardly think about such things.
@DerSchlingel, it's not easy for everyone to admit if their choices are wrong, but there are differences. I can respect if an user says to prefer the browser X for this and this reasons, related to his tasks, but not if the argument is only "All proprietary soft is crap, also Vivaldi is" "All FOSS is synonym of security and privacy", showing this way zero knowledge, they think that it's more private to post in Facebook using TOR.
With last ones it's very difficult to discuss the advantages of Vivaldi.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Maybe you already know, but Matt from The Linux Cast, a hard-coded FOSS guy, loves Vivaldi (his main browser, as far as I can tell). Don’t know if he is in the Vivaldi Forum, but I’m seeing an Avatar in his Vivaldi Browser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_udls4zplnk
wintercoast
@Catweazle Browser preference is ultimately subjective because each user has their own hierarchy of priorities. Often reviews are based on one or two priorities that the reviewer has, neglecting others.
However, specific features can be assessed objectively, e.g., customisability, or even just number of features. But many users only care for a few features, while viewing customisability and "too many features" as "bloat."