Hello Vivaldi Community,

If you enjoy using Vivaldi's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature but wish it offered a bit more, this post is for you! We're sharing a modification that directly enhances Vivaldi's built-in PiP component, aiming to make it more powerful and work more consistently across different websites.

Why This Modification?

Many of us love watching videos in a floating window while we do other things. However, sometimes PiP doesn't work as expected, or the controls could be better. This script modification tries to improve that experience, whether you're a tech enthusiast or just someone who loves watching videos.

What Does This Script Do For You?

• PiP Works on (Almost) All Videos, Natively & Without Fuss:

This modification enables Picture-in-Picture to function directly on nearly all HTML5 videos you encounter. A key improvement is that no external config.json file is needed anymore for specific site configurations. The aim is for PiP to feel like a readily available, native feature across more websites, working out-of-the-box once this modification is applied.

• Watch Videos That Try to Block PiP:

Some websites try to prevent you from using PiP. This modification gently persuades these sites to allow PiP, so you have more freedom to watch how you like. (For coders: it overrides the disablePictureInPicture attribute within the component).

• Catches (Almost) All Videos, Even Late Loaders:

You know how some videos only appear after a page has loaded, or when you scroll down? This modified component is designed to find those too, so you don't miss out on PiP for them. (For coders: it uses a MutationObserver and complements browser-specific APIs within the component).

Why the "Almost" you'll ask? Well: I couldn't test every video out in the WWW.

• Better Control with Your Keyboard or System Media Hub (Untested):

You can control the PiP video more easily using your computer's media keys (if you have them) or the media controls built into your operating system. This includes:

Play and Pause

Stop (video pauses and goes back to the beginning)

Skip Forward/Backward (by a handy 5 seconds)

Jump to a specific time

"Previous Track" (restarts the video)

"Next Track" (jumps to near the end of the video)

The script also tries to show more video info (like title and source) in your system's media display. (For coders: this uses the Media Session API and populates MediaMetadata within the component).

• For Those Who Like to Peek Under the Hood (Coders):

The modified script ( picture-in-picture.js ) is fully commented in English, making it easier to understand how it works or if you want to make your own tweaks.

A Quick Note on How It Works:

This modification makes Vivaldi's PiP functionality a bit more "determined" to work. It's designed for users who want PiP to be available as widely as possible.

How to Use This Modification:

This modification involves replacing existing Vivaldi browser component files. Proceed with caution.

IMPORTANT: Back up your original files first! Before making any changes, navigate to your Vivaldi installation folder, then into the Application\[VERSION]\resources\vivaldi\components\picture-in-picture\ directory. (Replace [INSTALLATIONFOLDER] with your actual Vivaldi installation path and [VERSION] with your Vivaldi version number, e.g., 7.4.3684.38 ). Create a copy of the original picture-in-picture.js file and store it in a safe place. This will allow you to revert the changes if needed. You will need the modified picture-in-picture.js file. Close Vivaldi completely. Replace the original picture-in-picture.js in the Vivaldi directory mentioned above with the new, modified picture-in-picture.js file. Restart Vivaldi.

Script: https://pastebin.com/MkqJz8Gy

Note on Vivaldi Updates: Be aware that Vivaldi browser updates will likely overwrite these modified files, meaning you may need to re-apply this modification after each Vivaldi update.

Important (Disclaimer):

Modifying core browser files comes with risks. This modification is provided as-is. While made with care, applying it is done at your own discretion and responsibility. Incorrectly modifying browser files could potentially lead to instability or issues with your Vivaldi installation. Always back up original files before making changes.

@Vivaldi-Devs: Feel free to take the code and implement it by default, if you review it and think, it would fit.

Thank you.