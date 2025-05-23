@ huston9

Hi, this seems to be a regression/bug after adding the new feature View tabs as list.

I can reproduce it, please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Add your Vivldi username, please.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib