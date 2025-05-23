-
Same as title. I updated the mobile app this morning, and since then, I haven't been able to search through my tabs on my phone. The search button is there, but when I search for tabs (even ones that I know are open), only bookmarks come up in the results. Any help would be much appreciated, I have a lot of tabs open and to find a specific one without the search feature would take days. Thanks!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@huston9
Hi, this seems to be a regression/bug after adding the new feature View tabs as list.
I can reproduce it, please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Bug report submitted; thanks!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@huston9
Thank you for the report.
VAB-11257
Unable to search through tabs after last update
Confirmed.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@huston9
This was already reported as VAB-11216 and confirmed.
You report is marked as duplicate, I am sorry, did a quick search but could not find the existing report.
Cheers, mib
-
Disappointing that this is unresolved after three weeks
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@bananas33 The bug has been fixed and is currently available in the latest Snapshot (public test version). If no one reports issues with it there, it'll be released in the Stable version next.