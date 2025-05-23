-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we updated the tab bar to be a proper toolbar which means you can customize it.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ruarí
Ah, the usual Friday snapshot, many thanks.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: The first time First.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Not sure how many gets this reference in relation to the image, but couldn't help myself
Oh man, oh man! Let me try it!
[New][Tabs] Convert Tab Bar button area to toolbar: to allow adding and removing custom buttons (VB-115873)
nice, now for example I can move the workspaces button to the right side near the trashcan, without resorting to a css mod
Alright, how do I customize it Now I'm just being referred to the Tab bar's settings. I want to put a clock, maybe url
@Kocho said in Customizable Tab Bar – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3704.3:
Alright, how do I customize it Now I'm just being referred to the Tab bar's settings. I want to put a clock, maybe url
try right click on any element for example the [+] and select customise toolbar
@iAN-CooG Yep
derDay Supporters
is that the intended way? the scrollbar ends to early (that's my tabbar)
Win10 22H2
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@AltCode said in Customizable Tab Bar – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3704.3:
@iAN-CooG Yep
There is a gap underneath the Trashcan in vertical Tabbbar, when putting the Workspace Icon in the Bar.
derDay Supporters
aslo the screenshot dialog isn't shown correct. I had to tab to the OK button but then the tabbar is extended to the left
report-worthy?
Foe me, the best and some long awaited fixes:
- [Settings][Dark/Light Mode] Switch Fails to Override Website System Mode (VB-117103)
- [Media] HTML5 video does not start with old GTxxx GPUs (VB-116704)
- [WebHID] Devices do not function (VB-112800)
- [WebSerial/USB] Stopped working (VB-110896)
kenedsferreira Patron
What about the multi picture-in-picture feature? Will you ever implement this feature? Or have you given up on the challenge? @Ruarí
I am looking at the dashboard and I can't seem to find the " Add a Widget " button anymore. I'm the only one or it's gone?
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@kenedsferreira You are the only person who has ever asked about this as best I recall. We generally would want more than one personal request unless it is an idea that we think many users would benefit from. Could you specify how you imagine this would/should work and if you have seen this in any other browser?
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@ian-coog: Shows here
mib2berlin Soprano
@iAN-CooG
Hi, you have to enable the add button, I had it disable for the speed dial page but it en/disable both.
