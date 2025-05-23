-
hey
I'm using the snapshot stream and since ~2 months filters for a website stopped working. the website is stadt-bremerhaven.de
the active filters for this website are
! 16.6.2017, 15:25:20 http://stadt-bremerhaven.de/ stadt-bremerhaven.de##.next-content stadt-bremerhaven.de###jp-relatedposts stadt-bremerhaven.de##.adsbygoogle stadt-bremerhaven.de##.mywidget_740b329a1316f829f74c3724811b7e7e.mywidget stadt-bremerhaven.de##.group.post-nav stadt-bremerhaven.de##related-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts__heading stadt-bremerhaven.de###shr-btns stadt-bremerhaven.de##p > .wp-embedded-content stadt-bremerhaven.de##.aawp-table stadt-bremerhaven.de##post-nav group
I have added them 1:1 from my uBO blocklist, which work, when I enable uBO
I want to block the following two sections:
I'm not a html pro, so I if I want to edit my vivaldi-filterlist, I enable uBO, use the picker-tool and then copy the expression to the filterlist (btw: please upvote here )
but this time this doesn't work. I'm pretty sure a vivaldi update caused the filter to not work (or a customization of the website) but I can't tell what the difference is because with uBO I always get the
related-postsand
recent-postsexpressions out.
so it would be nice, if someone can point me to the functional expression.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.34 Win10 22H2
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@derDay According to the documentation for element hiding rules (I had to look it up as I'm no expert), the separator is
##followed by the selector.
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet#elementhiding-ex1
In that case several of your rules are not valid
classor
idselectors.
I.e.
recent-postsis not a valid class, but
.recent-postsis.
So if you fix that issue in your blockfile it should work better.
@Pathduck said:
I.e. recent-posts is not a valid class, but .recent-posts is.
that doesn't make any difference
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@derDay It worked here.
@Pathduck
mh, I added only the (edited) entries for the page to a separate file, which I added to my vivaldi test user profile and it didn't worked there too
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@derDay You're probably doing something wrong then? I don't know what you did.
Here's the edited file I used:
! 16.6.2017, 15:25:20 http://stadt-bremerhaven.de/ stadt-bremerhaven.de##.next-content stadt-bremerhaven.de###jp-relatedposts stadt-bremerhaven.de##.adsbygoogle stadt-bremerhaven.de##.mywidget_740b329a1316f829f74c3724811b7e7e.mywidget stadt-bremerhaven.de##.group.post-nav stadt-bremerhaven.de##.related-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##.recent-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##.recent-posts__heading stadt-bremerhaven.de###shr-btns stadt-bremerhaven.de##p > .wp-embedded-content stadt-bremerhaven.de##.aawp-table stadt-bremerhaven.de##.post-nav group
Note also that the last rule is not a valid combinator selector, and also redundant if the goal is to hide
.group.post-navwhich is the same selector as you're already hiding above.
I.e.
.post-nav.groupis functionally the same selector as
.group.post-nav
@Pathduck
I added a
.to all the entries but now, I've added your list to the alternativ file for my test profile and yes, there it works
but not at my normal profile, where I did the same. but that's not a problem for you.
thank you for your efforts
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@derDay said in ad filter that worked doesn't any longer:
I added a . to all the entries
That's not what I said to do. It needs to be a valid CSS selector after the
##separator. A valid selector could be for instance:
.group.post-nav(CSS class)
#shr-btns(CSS id)
p(HTML element)
But not just adding a dot, this is not valid:
.p(unless you have a class named "p")
.#shr-btns
..recent-posts
The problem in your original file was that none of these are valid rules+selectors:
stadt-bremerhaven.de##related-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts__heading stadt-bremerhaven.de##post-nav group
barbudo2005
I recommend that you practice with the Dev tools Inspect, since you will not have uBO and it may take a long time until Vivaldi has an element picker.
It is the best way to understand the class, id and HTML elements and the hierarchy of how the page is built.
-
barbudo2005
I also recommend installing Stylus (Beta) MV3, since removing certain elements from a page is only a small part of making a page more pleasing to your eyes.
In fact you can also remove elements from a page with Stylus.
And as I told you there is no better way to learn CSS than using the Dev Tools since you have on the right hand side the rules that the page uses and it's just a matter of copying and changing them in Stylus.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus-beta/apmmpaebfobifelkijhaljbmpcgbjbdo
-
... , since removing certain elements from a page is only a small part of making a page more pleasing to your eyes.
Totally agree ...
Especially , remove ads from the page ...
.