hey

I'm using the snapshot stream and since ~2 months filters for a website stopped working. the website is stadt-bremerhaven.de

the active filters for this website are

! 16.6.2017, 15:25:20 http://stadt-bremerhaven.de/ stadt-bremerhaven.de##.next-content stadt-bremerhaven.de###jp-relatedposts stadt-bremerhaven.de##.adsbygoogle stadt-bremerhaven.de##.mywidget_740b329a1316f829f74c3724811b7e7e.mywidget stadt-bremerhaven.de##.group.post-nav stadt-bremerhaven.de##related-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts stadt-bremerhaven.de##recent-posts__heading stadt-bremerhaven.de###shr-btns stadt-bremerhaven.de##p > .wp-embedded-content stadt-bremerhaven.de##.aawp-table stadt-bremerhaven.de##post-nav group

I have added them 1:1 from my uBO blocklist, which work, when I enable uBO

I want to block the following two sections:



I'm not a html pro, so I if I want to edit my vivaldi-filterlist, I enable uBO, use the picker-tool and then copy the expression to the filterlist (btw: please upvote here )

but this time this doesn't work. I'm pretty sure a vivaldi update caused the filter to not work (or a customization of the website) but I can't tell what the difference is because with uBO I always get the related-posts and recent-posts expressions out.

so it would be nice, if someone can point me to the functional expression.

Vivaldi 7.4.3684.34 Win10 22H2