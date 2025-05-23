-
Why does it always switch the http input to https and say it can't display? Error - This site cannot provide a secure connection.
Example: http://ok2cni-1.proxy.rx-888.com:8073
... and other SDRs via proxy.rx-888.com
gildedpeep
@ok2pya
Might you have this enabled?
7.4.3684.38 Win 11 does not redirect to https for me.
@gildedpeep disabled
@ok2pya said in http -> https why?:
Error - This site cannot provide a secure connection.
Really?
This is a warning for the fact that the site has no SSL connection.
Screenshot:
@ok2pya said in http -> https why?:
Why does it always switch the http input to https and say it can't display? Error - This site cannot provide a secure connection.
Please make a screenshot, when this error message appears, and upload here.
@DoctorG But I don't get the page at all. In the address bar it changes to https. In Firefox it's ok.
@ok2pya Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG said in http -> https why?:
@ok2pya Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
In anonymous profile it works.
@ok2pya Could be that the site had a ssl connection before and the proxy redirected, and now the SSL is gone. Vivaldi and other browsers remember the SSL connection and use it as priority.
Please try:
Open
vivaldi:net-internals/
At left select Domain Security Policy
Section Delete domain security policies
In field type
rx-888.com
hit Delete button
In field type
ok2cni-1.proxy.rx-888.com
hit Delete button
Close tab
Open http://ok2cni-1.proxy.rx-888.com:8073
@ok2pya Guest Profile window works?
Then your normal profile could have a browser extension which forces the redirect.
Try to deactivate all Extensions in Extensions Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
Restart
Try without any extension
Enable one extension
Try again
Enable next extension
Try again
And so on, until connection fails, theny you got the culprit.
@DoctorG said in http -> https why?:
@ok2pya Could be that the site had a ssl connection before and the proxy redirected, and now the SSL is gone. Vivaldi and other browsers remember the SSL connection and use it as priority.
Please try:
Open
vivaldi:net-internals/
At left select Domain Security Policy
Section Delete domain security policies
In field type
rx-888.com
hit Delete button
In field type
ok2cni-1.proxy.rx-888.com
hit Delete button
Close tab
Open http://ok2cni-1.proxy.rx-888.com:8073
Yes, it works OK now.
Earlier I searched for the option to delete cookies but the domain 888-rx.com was not there. Thank you for solving the problem.
@ok2pya said in http -> https why?:
Yes, it works OK now
Ah, means some time before the proxy had a SSL connection and Vivaldi (like other browsers) mentioned that and tried https – that is the HSTS standard to redirect if the server tells the browser.
Seems the proxy server or main domain is misconfigured to force redirect by HSTS.
I checked the main domain .rx-888.com and header tools tells me the server has strict-transport-security which means: always redirect to https://
@ok2pya said in http -> https why?:
Thank you for solving the problem.
I am glad for having helped you.
hellynigus12
Looks like the domain proxy.rx-888.com has HSTS (HTTP Strict Transport Security) enabled, which forces browsers to always switch from http:// to https://. Since the proxy doesn't support HTTPS on port 8073, the browser shows a secure connection error. The fix would be to access it via a non-HSTS domain or use a different proxy setup without HTTPS enforcement.
I hope it helps!
