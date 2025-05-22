-
Aaron Translator
How many characters I can input on the address bar?
1, input a URL
2, Use Search Engine nicknames to search
3, Type the search term in the Address Field and press Enter to search directly
-
Aaron Translator
Perhaps this kind of question is best for AI
-
Should be easy enough to test, just start typing and see how long you can go
-
Aaron Translator
@Pathduck said in The maximum number of characters in the address bar?:
just start typing
emmm,Copy & Paste isn't easy ?
-
@Aaron Exactly, copy, paste, repeat.
Then start counting how far you got
-
@Pathduck @Aaron Also, it seems a not totally new question:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34297/url-bar-seems-to-only-display-up-to-2000-characters-even-when-show-full-address-is-enabled
-
@Hadden89 I got up to about 400k chars here in a quick test, didn't care to try any more as there's no point since no web service in the world would accept such a request in any case.
-
rhhcr135mbox1111
Ahahaha start now and it will never end, unless you run out of ram nearing unlimited characters in the address bar