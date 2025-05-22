How do I increase the number of search suggestions in the address bar of Vivaldi browser?
wakuraba372
Basically the same question as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95822/how-do-i-increase-the-number-of-search-suggestions-in-the-address-bar-of-vivaldi-browser , but the solution provided in the thread doesn't seem to work anymore as there are no longer "number_of_search_suggestions" in prefs_definitions.json.
Pathduck
@wakuraba372 I think the limit is about 6.
No point showing any more as search engines rarely return more results.
There IS space for improvement, let's not deny that can be more than 6 results. It's not asking for much, let vivaldi allocate at least 16 elements in the array and show what it's being received.
https://www.bing.com/osjson.aspx?query=test&language={language}
[ "test", [ "test", "test adsl", "test speed", "testnav", "test webcam", "test microphone", "testosil", "test microfono", "test audio", "test english", "test salesforce", "test internet speed" ], [], [], { "google:suggestrelevance": [1300, 1299, 1298, 1297, 1296, 1295, 1294, 1293, 1292, 1291, 1290, 1289] } ]
Pesala
@Pathduck The limit is now 42.
Why 42? It is, allegedly, the meaning of life.
that's the drop down size, the question is about the number of search suggestions, only 6 suggestions from the search engine get shown in the list, rest of entries in the list are from bookmarks, previous search in history and so on.
What @iAN-CooG said, yes.
Is there no method now to increase the number of search suggestions? Personally, I don't really think there is "no point" in showing more than 6 results. I'm not sure about English search results, but for my language (Japanese), more suggestions are often quite useful.
Besides, I've always believed Vivaldi is all about customizability. Since this was easily achievable in older versions, I don't think it's asking for too much. I'd really love to have the option to see more search results again.
Any update on this??
@wakuraba372 apparently there's no modification that allows to increase the number. So this will likely require the developers to do something. You can write a post in the feature request section (or ask a moderator to move this thread there), and/or write a bug report (link below). Regardless of what you do, a clear usecase should be provided that makes clear why the current number of suggestions is not sufficient.
@WildEnte Thank you for the suggestion! I made a feature request post. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109591/option-to-increase-address-bar-search-suggestions