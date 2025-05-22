-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.4 for iOS is a big step forward in mobile browsing. With advanced tab management, and features that give you more power in fewer taps, this update brings clarity, control, and a whole lot of convenience. This update makes browsing on your iPhone or iPad feel a whole lot better, It’s everything you’d expect from Vivaldi.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Great update! Love the new tab bar
-
2nd updated
-
Love it!
-
Hello!
There seems to be an issue when doing a search on address bar in 7.4 iOS version. I tried this with the newest version available in the App store on both iPhone and iPad, and result was the same.
How to reproduce:
- Touch on the address bar to open it for search
- Type in a search term
- Touch open on the keyboard to initiate search
Expected result
- Browser moves to defined search engine page and does the search with a given search term
Actual result
- Address bar reverts to current tab address and does nothing.
Noting that it does work if you touch on the given suggestions above the address bar. The direct search from the address bar does not.
Is there a new setting for this or is this a bug?
-
@Sateqla Aaand replying to myself, now it seems to work. Thanks to the gods of browsing or to whoever might have fixed it!
-
I en alder av 71 trengs det lang tid å eksperimentere