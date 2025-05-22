-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.4 for Android is full of thoughtful tweaks that give you more control, more clarity, and a little extra flair. From floating tabs that look as sharp as they feel, to new options that let you search, read, and switch tabs your way, this release is all about making your browser feel more like yours.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Happy first
It's difficult to show the Reader View button in the toolbar: For the setting to be available, it must first be activated in accessibility settings.
When the List Tab Switcher is long, the new tab button is displayed over the close button of the last tab. It isn't possible to close the last tab.
@Akbalder
Hi, hard to find but you can simply search for "reader" in the settings, then the setting appear.
Cheers, mib
CYAXXX Translator
The fact you keep adding these but fail to implement simple dark webpages follow system theme, like other browsers is insane. Then you remove The Chrome flag that enables this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Christm
Hi, the Vivaldi team doesn't remove flags, the Chromium developers does.
Dark pages and UI follow system are two different settings, just enable dark pages.
I use a dark Android UI but hate dark pages, all fine for me.
@mib2berlin: I found the settings of "toolbar shortcuts" but the "reader view" option wasn't in the list of the settings. It should always be here. It should not depend of having activated it in the main menu.
-
@Akbalder
Which settings should be enabled by default cause always long discussions.
I don't use reader view and stacks, so this should be disabled.
Thank you for the update. I hope the ad blocker will be improved and will be at the same level as in Brave browser.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I'm loving this update so far!
Was all excited to see "Reader View" on my Samsung Galaxy A23, but when visiting a few pages like : www.ledevoir.com , the icon never showed up in the url box.
Must still hit Vivaldi icon, scroll up to click into "Reader View" box.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@danielson: Go to the V menu > Settings > Appearance & Theme > Toolbar shortcut to add the Reader View button to the Address Bar
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jon What I like most about the latest Vivaldi Android 7.4 are the floating tabs, the tab switcher, and the new reading view.
It's amazing what the Vivaldi team always comes up with in each new Vivaldi update.
This and much more is what I love about the Vivaldi browser. Vivaldi has changed my online world for the better.
@ahojo
Hi, I have the setting enabled but it doesn't appear on the page @danielson linked or https://www.heise.de/news/Fast-400-000-PCs-infiziert-Microsoft-und-Europol-zerschlagen-Lumma-Malware-10393145.html for example.
Both pages show the reader view icon on the desktop.
Űdv!Ismét egy nagyon jó frissités imádom a Vivaldi böngésszőt!Szimplán a legjobb
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@ahojo my phone language is set to French, but when I go there I don't have such a setting
@ahojo: - thanks!
Was looking everywhere for it.
@mathieulefrancois: That's what I talked about in a previous post: To see it in toolbar settings, you have first to enable "Paramètre du contenu" > "Accessibilité" > "Mode lecture pour pages Web".