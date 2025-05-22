-
Hello,
I'm using 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (arm64) on Mac (15.5 (24F74)) and it appears I have a new problem where clicking a tab seems to activate dragging the tab and they move all over the place. And I can't work out why.
I have the same problem. It's not a helpful feature for me (it should be). It's just annoying and tiring. It would be nice if you could disable this ‘feature’. Unfortunately, I can't find anything under Settings -> Tabs... please Help!
Streptococcus
If you use a mouse and move the cursor a bit when clicking, the browser can interpret that as dragging. I use a trackball and I lift my fingers off the ball before I click a button, so I never have that problem because the cursor does not move.
Yeah, for sure. I'm definitely not moving the mouse when I click (I'm using a trackpad) and if the amount that is being moved is enough to make the tabs keep jumping to the opposite ends of the bars, then it's definitely too sensitive!
I've also seen this in past versions too, but this version is the worst ever ~ not only moving tabs, but stacking them as well
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)
OS macOS Version 15.5 (Build 24F74)
@NeRoZ yeah, I had to turn off tab stacking for now too
The problem remains on 7.4.3684.43 (Stable channel) (arm64) and it's driving me insane
That's a shame, especially as I lack an understanding of the added value
Well, it's a bug, there is no added value. Tabs shouldn't be changing their position when you click them!
well it would be nice if a developer could comment on this - for a better categorisation - thank you very much!
This has made Vivaldi unusable for me now. Every time i click on a tab it moves it at random. Ive had to go back to Opera. Its a shame.
tuetjensen
I have the same issue, and it is really annoying. It seems to "only" happen when I go fullscreen with the browser.
@tuetjensen that was actually a very useful comment. I'm used to use vivaldi on fullscreen on macOS and had the same issues, but going to a normal workspace and maximize the window fixed it for me
it appears with
7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)this problem is finally resolved!
brozikcz Supporters
unfortunately the bug is not fixed and is still present in the latest version
7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)
I updated to
7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (arm64)and it came back
It was such a peaceful and calming few days with a browser that wasn't having a breakdown....