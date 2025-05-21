-
Since updating to the latest version of Vivaldi (7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)) I can no longer close tabs when in fullscreen mode. If I go out of fullscreen I can close tabs normally. In fullscreen it doesn't matter how many times I try to click the icon to close a tab. The icon just blinks but the tab is still there.
I can close tabs by right-clicking on a tab and choosing "Close Tab", but that's it.
I'm on MacOS Sonoma 14.7.6.
-
Following up to say it doesn't matter what way I group tabs either. I normally use accordion, but I still can't close tabs no matter how I group them.
-
beardedviking
I also have this behaviour on latest stable channel MacOS.
Scrolling down for me can sometimes activate the back button as well as some other oddities with the page flicking around when scrolling.
-
Try presing "F11" button or the combination "Fn + F11" , also you can try to close with the combination "Ctrl + w"
-
kimjohansson
Experience the same on MacOS 15.5
7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Can´t close tabs in full screen mode by clicking the X. Command + W or right click/menu/close works as expected.
Sometimes by clicking randomly and scrolling it works, but can´t say for sure exactly what i´m doing there.
-
kimjohansson
Just updated:
same issue on 7.4.3684.43 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
@kimjohansson yep, still there in the latest version.
-
ElysianEve
Same issue, i think it may be a mouse related issue, as the mouse seem to "bug" when moving tab by drag and drop to where those bug can mistakenly start a stack when you move tab around (that only apple in fullscreen too).