Impossible to add new rules for automatically opening websites on the workspaces
HeinoKramm
After the 7.4 update in Vivaldi, I can no longer add new rules for automatically opening websites on the workspaces. The button to create new rules seems to have been removed or is inaccessible, and I can't find it. Is anyone else experiencing this issue or knows if there is a solution?
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5854)
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
yojimbo274064400
FYI fixed in latest stable release (7.4.3684.52)
@HeinoKramm I can add new rules.
@ThePfromtheO that's very strange, there's no option to add a new rule for me.
yojimbo274064400
I can reproduce this issue, please consider reporting as bug here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser and posting VB reference here.
Temporary workaround is to:
- select last rule's Open in
- press
Tabkey twice
- press
Space baror
Enterkey
@yojimbo274064400 VB-117202
@yojimbo274064400 Your tip worked perfectly—thank you so much!
Just an observation - When I press tab twice, it focuses Reset Tabs Settings To Default. I either need to press it only once, or I have to start from the address field, then once goes to Open in, and twice goes to the button.
williamscaleba
@ThePfromtheO For me, I can add up to 4 rules, at which point the added rules overlap the add button and I can't add any more.
The issue is still not fixed
@HeinoKramm Duplicate of VB-117181 - Confirmed.
@williamscaleba
Will try it on the laptop, when I'll access it. I created simple rules, and it worked with them.
On my internal daily 7.5 a fix was done and works.
Wait for a next Snapshot.
@williamscaleba
Me too. Tested today
yojimbo274064400
FYI fixed in latest stable release (7.4.3684.52)
@HeinoKramm Fixed in the current update:
@ThePfromtheO Yes, I received an email earlier today informing me that the bug I had reported has been fixed in this update. Many thanks to everyone who also helped by reporting it.
HHeinoKramm has marked this topic as solved
