In Vivaldi 7.4, when opening a link via mouse gestures, it is not marked as visited. Affected gestures:
- Open Link in New Tab (Over Link)
- Open Link in Background Tab (Over Link)
Opening the same link via left click, middle click, CTRL+left click or SHF+left click, it is correctly marked as visited.
Seeing this specifically in Vivaldi 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on both Windows 11 and Linux.
I use uBlock Origin, but disabling the extension does not change the behavior.
In case you're looking for random links to test this behavior, I created a simple random link generator that just links to a static document with a random URL parameter:
The issue might be related to [7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?, however that issue seems to be tied to a specific extension rather than the method used to open a link.
@Yurgon We have already a internal bug report for this issue.
VB-117102 "Links do not change color to the one that means they were opened if they are opened in another tab via mouse gestures" – Confirmed.
Could be related to a bug i reported to Chromium dev team.
@DoctorG thanks, good to know!
@Yurgon said in Links Not Marked as "Visited" When Opened Via Mouse Gesture:
As a new user
Bug is not fixed in current 7.5 versions.