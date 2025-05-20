In Vivaldi 7.4, when opening a link via mouse gestures, it is not marked as visited. Affected gestures:

Open Link in New Tab (Over Link)

Open Link in Background Tab (Over Link)

Opening the same link via left click, middle click, CTRL+left click or SHF+left click, it is correctly marked as visited.

Seeing this specifically in Vivaldi 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on both Windows 11 and Linux.

I use uBlock Origin, but disabling the extension does not change the behavior.

In case you're looking for random links to test this behavior, I created a simple random link generator that just links to a static document with a random URL parameter:

The issue might be related to [7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?, however that issue seems to be tied to a specific extension rather than the method used to open a link.

Edit: Removed link to Link Generator, since the issue is already confirmed.