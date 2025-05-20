-
I use a Chrome extension to save a bunch of sessions because of the many projects I'm working on. Is there any way for Vivaldi to recognize Chrome tab groups? One of my biggest frustrations that keeps me from fully switching is that I can't open a single session, because Vivaldi mixes everything together and doesn't take tab groups into account.
Could this support possibly be implemented in the future?
Unfortunately, the built-in session manager is useless from a productivity standpoint.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@DRYN Vivaldi does not have tab groups, it has Tab Stacks:
And since Vivaldi's Tab Stacks feature existed long before Chrome's dumbed-down implementation, you could easily say instead that Chrome does not recognize Vivaldi tab stacks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DRYN
Hi, if this extension can export/import sessions you can try to run it in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi support Chrome extensions but some cause issues, specially if they get in conflict with Vivaldi features but you can test this.
You can save Vivaldi stacks (Groups) as session, the right click context menu include "Save selected tabs as session".
Depend on your stack settings it takes a stack as selected or you select tabs you want to save with Shift/Ctrl+Click.
Check on Workspaces, some users use a combination of stacks and workspaces.
I don't need stacks I use only workspaces.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I see now you are a long term user, you should know all this.
mib2berlin Soprano
Sorry for the late reply. Yes, I know that Vivaldi has Tab Stacks, and I also think that they are miles better than Chrome's crappy groups. However, none of the session manager extensions support Vivaldi's solution, only Chrome's. The Vivaldi Workspace and Session manager wouldn't be a bad solution, but since I have around 200 saved sessions for projects and stuff, firstly, if I transfer everything to Vivaldi, it will consume infinite RAM (I tried before), and secondly, I won't be able to switch browsers because they will only work here. In an extension, I can use them in any browser.
So although you are right about everything, this is not really a viable path for me. If you know any extensions that save tab stacks, I would gladly welcome them. Unfortunately, I haven't found any yet