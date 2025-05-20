@ mib2berlin @ Pathduck

Sorry for the late reply. Yes, I know that Vivaldi has Tab Stacks, and I also think that they are miles better than Chrome's crappy groups. However, none of the session manager extensions support Vivaldi's solution, only Chrome's. The Vivaldi Workspace and Session manager wouldn't be a bad solution, but since I have around 200 saved sessions for projects and stuff, firstly, if I transfer everything to Vivaldi, it will consume infinite RAM (I tried before), and secondly, I won't be able to switch browsers because they will only work here. In an extension, I can use them in any browser.

So although you are right about everything, this is not really a viable path for me. If you know any extensions that save tab stacks, I would gladly welcome them. Unfortunately, I haven't found any yet